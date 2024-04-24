What's happening

Apr. 23—Wednesday, April 24

9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Claremore Student Art Show, Robson PAC, 101 East Stuart Roosa Blvd. Donations welcome. Show continues weekedays through April 24.

Thursday, April 25

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Library "Spring Bling for Books" fundraiser returns to the Will Rogers Library Thursday and Friday, April 25-26. Donations accepted for the sale and can be dropped off before Saturday, April 13. All proceeds support the library and its community programs.

4:30 p.m. — Rev. Elizabeth Grasham will speak on "The Rise of Christian Nationalism" at the Women Empowered for Democracy meeting, Rogers County Building, 416 South Brady, Claremore. Open to the public.

6:30 p.m. — Rev. Elizabeth Grasham will speak on "The Rise of Christian Nationalism" at the Rogers County Democrats meeting, Rogers County Building, 416 South Brady, Claremore.

7:30 p.m. — "The Music Man," Claremore High School musical, open to the public, Robson Performing Arts Center, 101 East Stuart Roosa. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, under six free.

Friday, April 26

8 a.m. — Chamber Eggs & Issues featuring Sen. Ally Seifried and Sen. Julie Daniels along with Rep. Mark Lepak and Rep. Tom Gann at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum; breakfast and coffee provided. Event is free but registration requested at chamber.org.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Sequoyah Public Schools Blood Drive, Middle School gym, sign up with Career Tech teachers or visit obi.org. All donors receive a Papa John's coupon and a stand TALL t-shirt.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Library "Spring Bling for Books" fundraiser continues at the Will Rogers Library, 1212 North Florence Avenue.

11 a.m. to 20 p.m. — Sling'N Dirt Nationals, Will Rogers Downs Casino, 20900 South 4200 Road, presented by O.K. Mower Racing. Continues through Saturday starting 11 a.m. with feature at 5 p.m.

Noon — Volunteers for Youth Mentor Appreciation Luncheon, Claremore Community Center. RSVP 918-343-2530 or cindy.w@volunteersforyouth.com.

All day — Made in Oklahoma Handmade Spring Fest, Will Rogers Downs Event Center, free admission.

5:30 p.m. — Rogers State University Senior Capstone Exhibit opening reception and defense, Gary Moeller Gallery of Arts, Baird Hall. Public welcome. Exhibit will continue open to the public, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 10.

7 p.m. — Free Movie Nights at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum (last Friday of every month). This month's selection is family friendly. Doors open at 6 p.m. FREE admission and popcorn thanks to Bank of Commerce.

7:30 p.m. — "The Music Man," Claremore High School musical, open to the public, Robson Performing Arts Center, 101 East Stuart Roosa. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, under six free.

Saturday, April 27

All day — Made in Oklahoma Handmade Spring Fest, Will Rogers Downs Event Center, free admission.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Spring Resource Fair, Northeast Technology Center, 1908 OK-88, Claremore. Better Together in Rogers County presents information about careers, education, counseling, health, family safety, food, clothing and other assistance, child care, life skills, youth, transportation and more.

6 p.m. — The Rogers State University Alumni Association honors alumni of distinction at the RSU Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner at the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Ballroom. To be honored are Caitlyn Ngare, Jody Moore, Dr. Keith Martin and Lisa Martin. For tickets to the awards dinner or to become a table sponsor, visit www.rsu.edu/AlumniAwards.

7:30 p.m. — "The Music Man," Claremore High School musical, open to the public, Robson Performing Arts Center, 101 East Stuart Roosa. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, under six free.

Sunday, April 28

2:00 p.m. — "The Music Man," Claremore High School musical, open to the public, Robson Performing Arts Center, 101 East Stuart Roosa. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students, under six free.

Monday, April 29

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rogers State University Senior Capstone Exhibit, free and open to the public, Monday through Friday until May 10, in the Gary Moeller Gallery of Arts, Baird Hall. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TBA — Life Line Screening for residents at risk of cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions, VFW Post, 1717 West Dupont St., fee required, 1-877-237-1287; www.lifelinescreening.com .

9 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners, Courthouse, Commissioners' meeting room.

1 p.m. — County Board of Equalization, Courthouse, Commissioner's meeting room.

7 p.m. — Spring Revival tonight and Tuesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, with guest speaker Pastor Jamaal Dyer, 805 North Oseuma Ave.

Tuesday, April 30

6-8 p.m. — Rogers County Free Medical Clinic for uninsured persons last Tuesday of every month, 2664 North Highway 88, Claremore (the Rogers County Health Department).

Wednesday, May 1

8:45 a.m. — Lilac District Merchant, Business and Building Owner meeting, 412 West Will Rogers Blvd., (918) 341-5881.