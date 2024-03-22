What's the best time to view the April solar eclipse? Browse by ZIP code

By now you have probably heard about the total solar eclipse that will be taking place above the United States on April 8. While New Jersey is not in the path of totality, Garden State residents will still be able to get a pretty spectacular view of the partial eclipse.

USA TODAY compiled a database of the best times to view the eclipse based on your ZIP code. The partial eclipse will start at 2:09 p.m., peak at 3:24 p.m., and end at 4:35 p.m. for North Jersey, according to this graphic.

Even though New Jersey is not in the path of totality we will be able to see a partial eclipse. According to NASA's map, North Jersey will see about 90% of the sun concealed by the moon.

If you would like to see a preview of our view from North Jersey, check out USA TODAY's interactive graphic that allows you to input your zip code and see a time lapse of what the eclipse will look like in your region.

When North Jersey zip codes are entered, the graphic defaults to New York, NY which will see the eclipse for a total of 2 hours and 26 minutes with 92.2% of the sun obscured by the moon at the eclipse's peak.

The path of totality

On Monday, April 8, the solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Mexico's Pacific Coast will be the first to experience totality around 11:07 a.m. The eclipse will enter the United States in Texas with totality beginning around 1:40 p.m., according to NASA.

The eclipse will then follow the path of totality which goes from Texas through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. This path is about 115 miles wide.

Those inside of the path will experience a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun's face, allowing you to see the sun's white corona, or outer atmosphere, around the edges of the moon.

How to safely view the solar eclipse

According to the American Astronomical Society, there is a never a safe time to look directly at the bright sun, this includes during a solar eclipse. The only safe time to look at the sun is during a solar eclipse's totality when the sun is only about as bright as a full moon.

At all other times you should only look directly at the sun through special-purpose solar filters such as eclipse glasses. Since New Jersey will not experience totality during the April eclipse, it is important that you get a pair of solar eclipse glasses or another type of solar filter if you want to watch the eclipse.

When using solar eclipse glasses or any other solar filters or viewers, the American Astronomical Society recommends that users:

Always inspect the solar filter before use

Read and follow any instructions printed on the package

If you wear regular eyeglasses, keep them on and put the solar filter over top of them

Stand still and cover your eyes with the solar filter before looking up at the sun

Turn away to remove the filter

Do not look at the sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device (even when wearing a solar filter over your eyes)

Be sure to purchase solar filters from companies that have been approved by NASA and the American Astronomical Society. They should all have the ISO icon and reference number 12312-2.

Additionally, you can watch the solar eclipse through an indirect method of viewing such as a pinhole projector.

To do this, pass sunlight through a small opening such as a pasta colander with the sun behind you to project a solar image onto a nearby surface. Don't look at the sun through the pinholes!

Check out the American Astronomical Society website at eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/projection for additional details about indirect solar eclipse viewing methods.

Check out: Where to get solar eclipse glasses in NJ ahead of April 8 event

Check out: Solar eclipse events in New Jersey schedules for April 8 event

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: When to view April 8 solar eclipse from North Jersey