West Edmeston man arrested for animal cruelty

Apr. 25—Otsego County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a West Edmeston man Wednesday for animal cruelty following an investigation into a dog complaint.

Justin J. Kucera, 29, was charged with overdriving, torturing or injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

Kucera surrendered the dog to the SQSPCA by upon the sheriff's office investigation, according to Sheriff Richard Devlin.

Upon review and care by a veterinarian, it was determined that the animal was emaciated with unexplained wounds.

Kucera admitted to not getting the animal medical care due to financial issues.

He is scheduled to appear May 6 in Edmeston town court.