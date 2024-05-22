Wednesday 9-hour forecast: El Paso sunshine and breeze all-day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the middle of the week and we continue to see mostly clear skies on our radar.

If you’re just waking up, the morning will start mild with low southwest winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph. Just a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors.

Throughout the day, low 90-degree temperatures will linger with southwest winds picking up by noon at 10 to 35 mph. The strongest gusts east slopes will begin at 2 p.m. but no dust is expected.

By the evening temperatures will slowly drop in the mid 80s with winds down to 10 mph. Happy hump day!

