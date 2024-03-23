Weather in New Jersey: How much rain did we get? Nor'easter could bring floods to Jersey Shore

A developing storm is bringing heavy rain to the Jersey Shore this morning.

A flood watch is in effect for Monmouth and Ocean counties with up to four inches expected by tomorrow morning, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service briefing package for today's storm.

A few power outages have been reported at the Shore, with the largest one in the Herbertsville section of Brick, with more than 100 customers out of power, according to Jersey Central Power & Light.

So far, Middletown's Port Monmouth section has received about .79 inches of rain, with more than half an inch in Lacey's Forked River section, and about half an inch in Lakewood, Toms River and Long Beach Township.

Flooding today

There have not yet been any reports of major flooding at the Shore.

New Jersey rainfall totals

Middletown, Port Monmouth: 0.79

Long Branch: 0.51

Point Pleasant Beach: 0.43

Toms River: 0.40

Berkeley, Double Trouble Park: 0.56

Lacey, Forked River, 0.67

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to app.com for updates.

