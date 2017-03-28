Watch a Twin-Turbo Ford GT Go From Zero to Nearly 300 MPH in One Mile

From Road & Track

How do you get within kissing distance of 300 mph? You can strap into a Top Fuel dragster, or any of a number of midsize aircraft. Or you can send this twin-turbo Ford GT down a mile-long stretch of pavement. From a halt, it'll get to nearly 300 by the end of that mile.

NCS Designs just uploaded this video of M2K Motorsports' heavily-modified Ford GT obliterating the standing-mile world record at the Texas Mile on March 26th. The Ford, running a fire-breathing 5.4-liter V8 but appearing nearly stock from the outside, hit the end of the mile doing an astounding 293.6 mph.

Watch for yourself:

M2K Motorsports' decisive standing-mile performance smashes the Guinness World Record set by Johnny Bohmer, whose similar Ford GT hit 283.232 in the standing mile in October of 2012.

The Texas Mile, run on a 1.5-mile-long airstrip at Victoria Regional Airport in Victoria, Texas, hosts standing-mile competitions for street cars, race cars, motorcycles, and land-speed vehicles.

We've got just one question: If this GT can knock on the door of 300 mph in the span of a mile, what could it do on the wide-open 5.4-mile straightaway of Volkswagen's Ehra-Lessien track, the 12-mile loop where the automaker proved the top speed of the various Bugatti Veyron variants?

