Fox 8's Wayne Dawson recuperating from surgery, thanks viewers for well-wishes

Wayne Dawson, a longtime journalist with Fox 8 News in Cleveland, continues to heal after recovering from surgery, according to Fox 8.

In a video posted Sunday morning by Dawson on his social media page, the news anchor is "in the midst of a recovery from a very long and serious surgery."

"I'm making my way back, and I just thank God for that," Dawson said in the video. "I also want to thank all you for the tremendous outpouring of support and well wishes you have been sending to me and my family during this very, very trying time."

According to another social media post made last month, Dawson stated he underwent a nine-hour surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dawson is the co-anchor of Fox 8 News in the Morning. He previously served as as co-anchor of the weekend editions of FOX 8 News.

Before joining Fox 8, Dawson was an anchor/reporter at WNIR Radio in Kent. The 1979 graduate of Kent State University earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. An 11-time Emmy winner, Dawson is a member of the NAACP, the National Association of Black Journalists and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. He is also a member of the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

