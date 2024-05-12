A Super-Rare Clip of Barron Trump’s Voice Has the Internet Comparing Him to This Family Member

While Barron Trump may not be entering politics like his dad, former US President Donald Trump, and his siblings, he has something in common with his dad: their voices.

Let us explain.

An account called @realcherokeeowl shared a video clip of Barron at Mar-a-Lago, and it’s going viral on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. They shared the clip with the caption reading, “Barron Trump’s voice was heard for the first time in a short video taken at a Mar-a-Lago event, ending years of speculation The video’s viewers were amazed to hear Barron’s voice finally, and many people were shocked by how similar he sounded to his father, Donald Trump.”

Sites like The Blast and DailyMail have helped circulate the video, and many agree on one thing: Barron sounds so much like his dad Donald.

Barron is arguably the most private of the Trump kids, and people have rarely heard him speak. And now, they have and many online definitely see how he’s like his dad.

Ever since Barron was signed on to be a Republican RNC delegate with several of his other siblings, and then backed out, many are curious as to what the Trump kid will do next.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

For those who don’t know, Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr., born in 1977, Ivanka, born in Oct 1981, and Eric, in 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born in Oct 1993.

Donald welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born in March 2006, with his current wife Melania.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

