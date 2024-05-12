Police search for man who punched actor Steve Buscemi on Manhattan street: NYPD

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi in the face in New York City on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to 369 Third Ave. in Manhattan around 12 p.m. Buscemi was taken to the hospital to be treated for bruising, swelling and bleeding in his left eye, according to officials.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown, Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” his publicist said in a statement. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”

Buscemi’s “Boardwalk Empire” co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

