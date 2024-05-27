Warm and calm weather for Memorial Day

Winds continue to calm for Memorial Day as high pressure moves overhead. This will also bring even warmer temperatures Monday afternoon.

Winds will stay light into Tuesday, but temperatures continue their warming trend. There is also potential Tuesday afternoon for a few isolated showers and storms to develop across far southeastern portions of New Mexico. Wednesday week will likely be the warmest day for many, with triple-digits down south and 90s in the Albuquerque Metro. Breezy afternoon winds will likely return starting the middle of the week as well.

