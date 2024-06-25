Chill in style with this retro-chic Vornado fan while it's $43 (a cool 45% off)

The 'gorgeous' mini appliance is small enough for a desk, but powerful enough to 'get the whole room moving,' reviewers say.

It's only June, but depending on where you live, you might be wondering if you've been teleported to the dog days of late July and August. It's hot! And while air conditioners can be game-changers when it's 90°F and then some, they also push your electricity bills through the roof. Fans offer more budget-friendly relief, and while they're not always pretty, we've found one that is: the Vornado VFan Jr. Its retro-inspired design makes it equal parts home decor and summer essential, and it's on major markdown at Amazon. Grab it before the next heat wave strikes.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $43, this chic green fan is close to as low as we've ever seen it — within $3. That's over 45% off, a worthwhile markdown by most measures. Vornado is a trusted brand with thousands of perfect ratings to back it up, and many reviewers say its products are built to last. The vintage white model is a bit pricier at $50, but you'll still save nearly 40%.

Why do I need this? 🤔

At under a foot high, the Vornado VFan Jr. will be the most-used item on your desk or nightstand this summer. It's made of durable metal rather than plastic, which makes it look more high-end than its price tag would imply, and it has two speed levels to choose from. You can tilt it up or down depending on where you want that cool air directed, and many users say you shouldn't be fooled by its petite size — it packs a punch.

It might seem like a simple little fan, but a lot of thought went into creating its blades which, according to the brand, are designed to "bite off and circulate more air." It also releases air that "spirals" upon exiting the fan, which helps it travel longer distances. Science, I tell ya!

Vornado? This little stunner should be called the "Tornado" since it releases a spiral of air to reach across the room. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This mini appliance has a "fan club" of thousands of Amazon customers — more than 6,800 give it five stars.

Pros 👍

"My husband needs a fan to sleep and I'm a light sleeper," explained one shopper. "This fan [has] just enough noise and air circulation for him but not so loud that it keeps me up. It’s also gorgeous!"

"It’s metal and sturdy — good quality material," raved another. "This is a fan you will use for years. I use this as a bedside fan, but [it] would be nice for an office/desk fan or a small room."

"This is such an adorable little fan — I bought it mostly for how stinkin' cute it was, and didn't have super high hopes for the amount of air it'd move," confessed a third. "It's actually brilliant! Perfect for my home office, which gets really stuffy during the afternoon. The low speed is incredibly quiet and gives you a subtle, gentle breeze; the high speed gets the whole room moving (and doubles as a white noise machine)."

Cons 👎

Most reviewers' qualms were minor — matters of inconvenience instead of functionality.

"My only complaint is that the switch to turn it on or adjust the speed is on the back, which means you have to reach way around or turn the fan to use it," noted one. "That's a real pain in the butt, but it's not a deal-breaker."

"I do wish it had a remote," said a final fan, "but I can always plug it into a smart plug and use my phone to control it." They added, "I bought it since my overhead fan is noisy and keeps me awake — even though it's small, it provides just as much breeze as the overhead fan on high."

Another way to stay sweat-free this summer? A pair of plush cooling pillows:

