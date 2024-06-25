We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
These 'cloud-like' cooling pillows are just $10 apiece (that's more than 80% off)
Sleep hot? These sleep cushions are moisture-wicking to help keep those night sweats at bay.
Not to brag, but we think we might have hit the pillow jackpot with this plush pair from Cozsinoor — and if the last time you bought yourself new pillows was a decade ago, you're due for an upgrade. According to the Sleep Foundation, we should replace our bed pillows every 1-2 years, but that can get expensive. So when there's a deal like this one at Amazon — two top-rated Cozsinoor queen pillows with stellar reviews for less than $10 each — we take notice. You should, too. You'll thank us in the morning when your neck is knot-free, your back is loose and you feel well-rested.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
Finding a pillow that's soft yet supportive is priceless, but when it's on sale for more than 80% off? Even better! These are down to $20 (from $120) for a pair when you apply the discount and the on-page coupon — that's as low a price as we've ever seen them. Similar pillow sets from big brands like Serta will set you back $60 or more, and other highly-rated 2-packs are going for over 70 bucks as we speak.
Why do I need this? 🤔
The dream is to fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow. A good pillow can make that possible, and over 11,000 five-star fans say Cozsinoor is the brand you want. If you sleep hot, this set will keep you comfortable, fans report. It's filled with a plush, down alternative (100% polyester) encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover, and its moisture-wicking properties help keep you cool and dry while you snooze.
What reviewers say 💬
Need more convincing? Take it from the Amazon customers who sleep on these pillows every night.
Pros 👍
"These pillows are great for proper head and neck alignment and plump up beautifully after opening from being vacuum sealed," raved one satisfied sleeper. "I’ve tried many different types of pillows through the years, which had to be plumped during the night … not anymore! Soft, but not too soft, and breathable."
"Cloud-like fluffy," swooned another. "The pillow is very soft and maintains fluffiness. I am a back sleeper and it supports my head and neck very comfortably."
"Wonderful pillows," gushed a third. "I slept on them [the] day I received them. Very comfortable for back sleeping and side sleeping. Very happy I purchased them."
Cons 👎
Some shoppers have suggestions for improvement.
"I find these pillows a bit too soft," admitted a buyer. "They fluffed up nicely and are cushiony. But I am [a] side sleeper with wide shoulders, and these pillows simply don't give all the support I need. They need a firm foam core or something. I like the cushioning, but need my head to drop less."
"I was expecting the pillow to actually have some sort of cooling core or perhaps a gel cover, which was not something that was listed in the description, so that was my mistake," shared a final reviewer. "However, the pillow stays cool for the most part, which is nice since I get so hot at night."
At this price, grab a few pairs for your guest rooms too.
You'll also want fresh coverings for your new favorite sleep cushions, and Amazon shoppers love these from Bedsure.
These No. 1 bestsellers elevate the look of your bed and you — the silky material helps prevent your hair from frizzing and your skin from creasing.
