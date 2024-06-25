Yes, Amazon really sells gazebos — and they start as low as $240

When we think of the perfect backyard chill spot, a gazebo is one of the first things that comes to mind. It's open enough for you to feel the outside breeze, but still sheltered, so you're protected from the blazing summer rays and the occasional unexpected showers. Here's the thing, though — actually getting one is kind of a pain. You have to schlep to the home store and spend an eternity cruising the aisles before lugging a pile of boxes home. Or, at least, that used to be the case. Amazon's made the process so much easier. Simply click on a model you want and wait for it to show up on your doorstep. We've pulled together a selection of popular options to simplify your search so you can be hanging in your very own gazebo in no time.

Amazon Fab Based Gazebo for Patio 'Fab' is right, particularly if you're on a budget or prefer a temporary structure. This 10' x 12' gazebo uses alloy steel and anti-UV fabric to create a sanctuary in your backyard. When the weather turns, just take it apart and stow it in the garage. "This has worked great so far, and I live in a really windy area," said a happy customer. "It is sturdy (I bought the leg weights for it as well). It looks great and gives a nice shaded area. I hung a fan and lights on it." $240 at Amazon

Amazon Master Canopy Outdoor Garden Gazebo This 8' x 8' gazebo features bug nets that can either be tied up or zippered down depending on the conditions. Drain holes on the roof help keep water from pooling. Another H2O-related asset: Its powder-coated steel frame is rust-proof. If you're worried about the setup process, consider this testimonial from a satisfied shopper: "Took about an hour and a half for me and my girlfriend to assemble. No fighting, very little correction and easy to assemble. Would definitely recommend for new couples as a team exercise before moving on to more difficult tasks." $205 at Amazon

Amazon Mellcom Hardtop Gazebo This pergola-style model is crafted from galvanized steel with an aluminum roof for maximum sturdiness. At 12' x 16', it's large enough for party-sized mingling or a family dinner. (Though, FYI, there are five other sizes available.) Double-layered PBV-coated curtains keep out UV rays, should you so choose, or you can open 'em wide for maximum ventilation. "Excellent value with many features," said a satisfied shopper. "This gazebo is awesome. The curtain and bug screen really finish it off and provide something that is not on all gazebos. ...Once anchored down, this thing is really solid. Very happy with the purchase and great customer service." $1,600 at Amazon

Amazon Domi Outdoor Living 10’ X 12’ Hardtop Gazebo This roomy Domi (say that ten times fast!) gazebo offers 120 square feet of space. A ventilated double-layer steel roof keeps out rain while allowing for maximum airflow. Bug netting and curtains keep things comfy and private, respectively. Shared a five-star fan: "We’ve had this gazebo for almost a year now and I wanted to say that we have no complaints about it at all. It’s been great. We’ve had some storms and really high winds quite a few times and it has held up great. ... It’s been very enjoyable." $876 at Amazon

Amazon Purple Leaf Patio Hardtop Gazebo This 12- by 14-foot number is made from aluminum, wood and alloy steel for a sleek, modern look. Four sliding doors let in plenty of light, while each corner beam contains six battery-powered LED lights. "We love it!" said a happy customer. "The gazebo itself is gorgeous. The quality is really nice, especially for the price. The screen is thick. I’m very happy with my purchase and plan to buy another gazebo in the spring. If you’re debating, go for it." $4,400 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.