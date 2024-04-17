Walnut Hills pines for a grocery store and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Imagine your local Kroger – a 160,000-square-foot building carrying fresh fruits and vegetables, toilet paper and those last-minute flowers for Mother’s Day – becomes abandoned in the middle of your neighborhood.
At best, it would be incredibly inconvenient for you. At worst, it would potentially leave your area a food desert.
That happened seven years ago in Walnut Hills.
Hi readers, it’s Sydney Franklin. Cut to 2024 and this predominantly Black neighborhood is booming with construction around the old Kroger site. These projects result from a decade-long community planning effort to revitalize Walnut Hills’ once-derelict business district with more housing, office space, retail and restaurants. Places, such as The Aperture and Just Q’in, make it a must-visit destination for foodies.
But one thing locals still don’t have? Access to an affordable grocery store. Here's more on how Walnut Hills is looking to solve that giant problem. Click or tap here.
What else you need to know Wednesday April 17
⛈️ Weather: High of 75. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm.
🖼️ Anonymous Cincinnatian loans rare Renaissance painting to University of Cincinnati exhibit.
⚾ How Cincinnati Reds plan to keep Noelvi Marte game-ready for return from PED suspension.
📺 Procter & Gamble returning to the soap opera business.
🌎 Looking to celebrate Earth Day? Check out these local events.
Today's Top Stories
• Thomas Massie backs effort to oust Speaker, could force vote
• Lawsuit: Officer sought juvenile records about ex-wife's new boyfriend
• Pike County massacre: Court action still underway at eight-year mark
• Why Ohio officials won't correct state report cards after districts report errors
• Which local standouts are playing in the 2024 Ohio-Kentucky all-star basketball games?
