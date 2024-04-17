Walnut Hills pines for a grocery store and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Mona Jenkins, left, is a co-founder of the Queen Mother’s Market Cooperative that aims to open a grocery store in Walnut Hills next year on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Alexandria apartment building in Walnut Hills. Parts of the neighborhood are considered a “food desert.”

Imagine your local Kroger – a 160,000-square-foot building carrying fresh fruits and vegetables, toilet paper and those last-minute flowers for Mother’s Day – becomes abandoned in the middle of your neighborhood.

At best, it would be incredibly inconvenient for you. At worst, it would potentially leave your area a food desert.

That happened seven years ago in Walnut Hills.

Hi readers, it’s Sydney Franklin. Cut to 2024 and this predominantly Black neighborhood is booming with construction around the old Kroger site. These projects result from a decade-long community planning effort to revitalize Walnut Hills’ once-derelict business district with more housing, office space, retail and restaurants. Places, such as The Aperture and Just Q’in, make it a must-visit destination for foodies.

But one thing locals still don’t have? Access to an affordable grocery store. Here's more on how Walnut Hills is looking to solve that giant problem. Click or tap here.

What else you need to know Wednesday April 17

⛈️ Weather: High of 75. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm.

🖼️ Anonymous Cincinnatian loans rare Renaissance painting to University of Cincinnati exhibit.

⚾ How Cincinnati Reds plan to keep Noelvi Marte game-ready for return from PED suspension.

📺 Procter & Gamble returning to the soap opera business.

🌎 Looking to celebrate Earth Day? Check out these local events.

Top Stories

Northern Kentucky's United States Rep. Thomas Massie could end up forcing a vote for a new speaker of the House.

• Thomas Massie backs effort to oust Speaker, could force vote

A lawsuit argues a Cincinnati police officer started a romantic relationship with a county worker and gained access to confidential records.

• Lawsuit: Officer sought juvenile records about ex-wife's new boyfriend

Two suspects admitted guilt. One fought charges and lost. A final trial looms in the Pike County massacre case that shocked the state.

• Pike County massacre: Court action still underway at eight-year mark

Because education data relies on previous reporting to show progress, district leaders say the mistakes will have lasting impact.

• Why Ohio officials won't correct state report cards after districts report errors

The all-star basketball games are April 20, 2024, at Thomas More University's Connor Convocation Center.

• Which local standouts are playing in the 2024 Ohio-Kentucky all-star basketball games?

