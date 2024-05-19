A bottle of this $11 hair conditioner sells every minute: 'Turns straw into gold'

Dry white wine? Great. Dry hair? Not so good. But you don't have to resign yourself to a life of straw-like tresses if you have the right products — and eight seconds to spare. Yes, you read that right! In mere moments, L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water can transform thirsty hair into smoother, silkier strands — and it's so effective, there's a bottle sold every minute. And right now you can snag this wonder at Amazon for just $11.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The silicone- and paraben-free formula is safe to use on color-treated hair and works on all hair textures, from fine and straight to thick and curly. Plus, its pleasant fragrance — with notes of mandarin, peach, coconut water and musk — will make you feel like you're at the salon. And for $11 you won't be spending salon prices.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This unassuming hair product uses lamellar water (or, liquid conditioner) technology, which targets the more porous areas in the hair to deliver much-needed hydration and smooth out rough surfaces, resulting in a silkier feel and shinier appearance. Its super-lightweight formula gets absorbed by the hair much more efficiently than heavier hair products, which is why eight seconds is enough time to get to the "root" of the problem.

To use, all you do is apply the treatment to your wet hair after you've shampooed using the handy applicator, let it sit for eight seconds, rinse and ... that's it! You'll want to focus on the length of your hair rather than your scalp to avoid buildup, and if you have thick and/or long hair, you might want to apply it a few more times. Use it 2 to 3 times per week, and you'll do a double-take when you see your brittle mane is no more!

This top-selling treatment works on all hair types — thanks, L'Oreal! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With 28,000 five-star ratings, it's no wonder bottles of this treatment are flying off the (virtual) shelves. Here's what some of its dedicated fans are saying.

Pros 👍

"Turns straw into gold!" exclaimed an impressed customer. "Using this product has saved my hair and improved its texture, even after bleach. This is a must-have for color-treated hair."

"I was skeptical that eight seconds could make a difference with my dry, damaged hair," said one convert. "I am happy to say I was proven wrong. I get compliments on my hair now, asking me what salon I’ve been to. I am very happy and will be purchasing again and again."

"So easy to use!" exclaimed a happy reviewer. "I have short curly hair rapidly transitioning to gray. I have always had dry hair, but now it is becoming more coarse with the grays. On first use, I had almost completely frizz-free curls with air drying. Finally, something that works and is so reasonably priced."

"I did a lot of research to find a product that was going to help my dry, damaged hair," shared a final shopper. "It smells wonderful. No frizz, no tangles and smooth. Salon quality at my house!"

Cons 👎

Shoppers with shorter hair felt like they got the short end of the stick with this product. "I’m sure it’s a great product, but it's for long hair," said one.

Echoed another: "Passed this along to my daughter who has below shoulder-length curly hair. It really wasn't for my short cut."

