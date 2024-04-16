'It will be a decade.' Pike County massacre court action still underway at eight-year mark

Last month, when a judge delayed the final trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre of the Rhoden family, Wilma McCoy fled the courtroom in tears.

Outside the Pike County Courthouse, the Rhoden sister said she felt like her family’s case had been put on the back burner.

“We will be a decade before they’re all found guilty and sentenced,” McCoy said after the trial against George “Billy” Wagner III was moved from this May to next January.

She may not be far off.

Wilma McCoy, sister and aunt to victims in the 2016 Pike County massacre, listens to lawyers for George “Billy” Wagner III outside the Pike County Courthouse in March.

Assuming the new schedule for Billy Wagner’s trial sticks, he should get a verdict in March 2025. After that, his wife and younger son – both of whom admitted their roles in the eight-person homicide – will return to court for formal sentencing.

His older son, meanwhile, continues to push forward an appeal of his 2022 conviction for the killings.

The cases could, in fact, still be active a decade after the crimes. Here's where events stand this week, at the eight-year mark.

The Pike County victims ranged in age from 16 to 44.

What happened in 2016 and why?

Seven members of the Rhoden family and one future member were discovered dead on April 22, 2016, shot to death in their homes in rural southern Ohio. Killed were:

Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, who helped build Big Bear Family Resort in Lucasville, among other jobs.

Dana Manley Rhoden, 37, an aide at a nursing and rehabilitation center, the former wife of Chris Rhoden and mother to their three children.

Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden , 20, the older son of Chris and Dana Rhoden who worked at a lumber business and had two young sons.

Hanna May Rhoden , 19, the daughter of Chris and Dana Rhoden who was working as a nurse's aide and had two young daughters.

Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, the younger son of Chris and Dana Rhoden, a freshman at Piketon High School who had recently gotten his driver's license.

Kenneth Rhoden , 44, a divorced father of four and grandfather of four who worked at U.S. Utility in Columbus.

Gary Rhoden , 37, who lived with his cousin Chris Rhoden Sr. from time to time, with a permanent address in Greenup, Kentucky.

Hannah Hazel Gilley, 20, who was a graduate of Northwest High School and shared a son with fiancé Frankie Rhoden.

In this undated photo, the Wagner family gathers at the Flying W Farms in Lucasville, Ohio, the horse-breeding business owned by the parents of Billy Wagner. From left are George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner. Sitting in the tree are Sophia Wagner, the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, and Bulvine Wagner, the son of George Wagner and former wife Tabitha Claytor.

Where are the accused?

The Wagners killed the Rhodens, prosecutors maintain, in effort to win custody of a shared granddaughter, Sophia Wagner, then 2 1/2 years old. The Wagners believed Sophia was being molested when spending time with the Rhodens, witnesses said during George Wagner's 2022 trial.

The Wagners have been jailed since their arrests in November 2018.

Billy Wagner has been held in the Butler County jail since then.

His wife, Angela Wagner, is jailed in the Delaware County jail. She admitted to her involvement in the crimes in September 2021 and agreed to accept a sentence of 30 years without the possibility of parole.

George Wagner is being held at the Maximum Security Facility in Cranston, Rhode Island, at the request of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was convicted on eight counts of aggravated murder and 14 other charges in November of 2022, and is appealing his conviction.

Edward "Jake" Wagner is held in the Franklin County jail. On the fifth anniversary of the massacre, he admitted killing five of the eight victims and agreed to serve eight consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole. Hanna Rhoden, mother of Sophia, was among his victims.

Angela and Jake Wagner will be formally sentenced and moved to Ohio prisons after Billy Wagner's trial. They agreed to testify in the cases against Billy and George Wagner as part of a plea deal that spares the entire family from the death penalty.

The Wagner family spent mid-2017 to mid-2018 in Kenai, Alaska, as Ohio investigators put a case together against them in the April 2016 shooting deaths of Pike County's Rhoden family. From left are Bulvine (son of George Wagner IV), Angela Wagner, Billy Wagner, Jake Wagner and his daughter, Sophia.

Where are the children?

Three children were extracted from the crime scenes, uninjured. Two others lost a parent – to death or jail – because of the crimes.

Families of the children closely guard their privacy, with only rare online mentions or photos.

George Wagner's son lives with his mother, as does one of Frankie Rhoden's sons, witnesses in the 2022 trial said.

Not disclosed then or since: who is raising Hanna Rhoden's two daughters and the son of Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley.

George "Billy" Wagner III exits the back of the Pike County Courthouse after a hearing in March. Wagner attended the 11-minute hearing in jail attire, despite earlier winning a request to appear in street clothes.

What's next in the case?

In the last year, Billy Wagner has been back to court three times for hearings, including the March one that pushed his trial into next year. George Wagner was moved out of state. And the Rhoden family paused a wrongful death lawsuit against the Wagners for logistical reasons.

In recent weeks, Facebook pages that follow the case have suggested lighting candles or releasing balloons to mark this week's anniversary. Relatives have posted victims' photos and "Happy Heavenly Birthday" messages. "I am missing my best friend," wrote the former wife of one.

None of the pages note any public events for the week, like the vigils scheduled in the years just after the crimes.

Later this year, Billy Wagner is likely to be back in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for more pretrial hearings.

His trial is scheduled to start Jan. 6, a date visiting Judge R. Alan Corbin said he would not reschedule.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed the interview of Wilma McCoy for this story.

George ‘Billy’ Wagner III, 51, confers with his attorney, Mark Collins, in the Pike County Common Please Courtroom during a preliminary hearing in Waverly, Ohio, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Wagner is charged with 22 counts in connection to the Rhoden massacre that killed seven family members and one future member on April 21, 22, 2016. His wife, Angela and son Jake, have already pleaded guilty. His eldest son, George Washington Wagner, was convicted of all 22 counts in November 2023.

