Lawsuit: Cincinnati officer sought confidential records through relationship with JFS worker

A new lawsuit claims a Cincinnati police officer started a romantic relationship with a Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services worker and gained access to confidential juvenile records about his ex-wife's new boyfriend.

Holly Hooven and Brendon Taylor are suing Officer Jesse Hooven and former JFS worker Madison Paul as well as the city, the county and JFS. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Cincinnati.

The lawsuit states that Jesse Hooven and Paul conspired to illegally access, use and disseminate confidential records that said Taylor had been sexually abused as a child. The suit also argues the city, the county and the social service agency endorsed their conduct by failing to take proper action.

Both the Citizen Complaint Authority and internal investigations at the Cincinnati Police Department looked into the incident. The police found that Jesse Hooven did not violate departmental policy, but the complaint authority disagreed.

Officials at the city of Cincinnati, Hamilton County, the Cincinnati Police Department, and Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services did not comment on the accusations, each saying their organizations do not comment on pending litigation.

A custody dispute

Holly Hooven and Jesse Hooven were married in 2015 and divorced in 2019, the suit states, and they share two children, ages 7 and 5.

Holly Hooven said her ex-husband had fought her over custody of their children. She said he also defamed her and pressured the children's teachers and her neighbors to contact him about her activities.

The lawsuit states Jesse Hooven wanted leverage to use against his ex in this custody dispute.

Officer starts relationship with JFS worker

According to the Cincinnati police internal investigation, Jesse Hooven and Paul met in March 2023 and started dating.

"Within a day of meeting and speaking in their personal time, Officer Hooven began talking about his ex-wife, Ms. Hooven, and her new boyfriend, Mr. Taylor," the investigation report states.

When investigators interviewed Paul, she said Jesse Hooven asked her to search the Ohio Statewide Automated Child Welfare Information System about Brendon Taylor.

Jesse Hooven told the investigators that Paul did it on her own and that he didn't prompt her. He also said he did not receive any documents

Paul said she didn't recall exactly what she learned from the databases but did remember saying, "Taylor did not have a concerning history," the report says.

However, Jesse Hooven later texted his ex-wife about Taylor's childhood sexual abuse, questioning whether his children should be around Taylor.

This prompted Holly Hooven and Taylor to report him to the Citizen Complaint Authority. Holly Hooven believed that her ex had improperly used a law enforcement database, but Jesse Hooven admitted he had gotten the information from a "JFS worker" named "Madison," according to the text message reproduced in the lawsuit.

Two investigations

According to the Cincinnati police internal investigation, Jesse Hooven admitted to the relationship with Paul and to receiving the information about Taylor. He also admitted to texting that information to his ex-wife.

The internal investigators said they could not determine whether Jesse Hooven asked for restricted information, so they could not determine whether he acted unethically.

"Ms. Paul told (investigators) that Officer Hooven used his position as a police officer to cultivate a relationship with her to later gain information," the report says. "Officer Hooven told (investigators) he did not solicit the restricted information."

A ruling of "not sustained" was approved by Chief Teresa Theetge on this charge.

The lawsuit states that disseminating that information alone is a violation of Taylor's rights.

The investigation report also states that Hooven did not try to look up Taylor in any law enforcement databases he had access to. Theetge approved a ruling of "exonerated" on this charge.

In contrast to the police investigation, the Citizen Complaint Authority sustained a charge of misconduct against Officer Hooven.

The authority's report said his further dissemination of confidential records was unacceptable and his actions were not consistent with CPD policy, procedure or training."

What happened

According to the lawsuit, Jesse Hooven did not face a suspension as a result of this situation. The Enquirer has requested his personnel file, which would document any other types of discipline, but had not received it on Tuesday.

Paul was given an eight-day suspension without pay, the lawsuit states, but JFS took no further action. In October, she resigned from her position there.

The Citizen Complaint Authority report states Paul "felt as though she had been manipulated by Officer Hooven to obtain the information and when she ended the relationship, Officer Hooven 'threw it in his ex-wife’s face.' She expressed remorse in her interview and was apologetic toward Mr. Taylor."

The investigation reports state the relationship between Jesse Hooven and Paul ended when Paul learned he had a live-in girlfriend.

What's next

The lawsuit states Holly Hooven and Taylor are seeking damages for emotional distress and psychological injuries. It states their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott. Hearings in the case have not yet been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lawsuit: Officer sought juvenile records about ex-wife's new boyfriend