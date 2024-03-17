Voters guide: Contested candidates and issues on the ballots in central Ohio counties

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for Primary Election Day. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While the candidates for U.S. president have already been decided, central Ohio voters will still help determine contested candidate races for the U.S. Senate and House, Ohio House, as well as some county officeholders and local municipal and school issues in Tuesday's primary election.

The biggest race statewide is the battle among three candidates seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in the Nov. 5 general election — a race that could help determine which party controls that chamber in 2025. For Democrats, the biggest statewide race involves choosing which of two candidates should be the party nominee to fight for one of three contested Ohio Supreme Court justice seats in November.

The Dispatch 2024 Primary Voter Guide is here with information to help voters make their decisions at the polls, which will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can find your polling place at voteohio.gov.

And after the polls close, come to Dispatch.com for the results on all the U.S., state and county contested candidate races (except party committees) and on municipal and school issues across central Ohio.

U.S. Senate

Three Republicans are battling for their party's nomination: Matt Dolan; Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, whose office oversees the state's elections; and Bernie Moreno, who has the endorsement of former President Trump. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown in November.

Ohio Supreme Court

In the only contested primary battle for three seats up for election this year on the state's highest court, Democrats will decide between two appeals court judges for their party's nominee. Tenth District Appeals Judge Terri Jamison, who lost her bid for the high court in 2022, and 8th District Appeals Judge Lisa Forbes are battling to see who will face unopposed Republican Dan Hawkins, a Franklin County Common Pleas judge, in the Nov. 5 general election.

President of the United States

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have already won enough other states to secure their respective parties' nominations for what is expected to be another raucous battle in November based on the sniping during and after Biden's recent State of the Union address. However, Ohio voters will still find party challengers listed on their primary ballots even though all GOP challengers have suspended their campaigns.

Franklin County prosecutor

In a historic race and the only one among Franklin County officeholders, three Black attorneys are vying for the Democratic nomination to replace current Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a Democrat who is retiring. They are: Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris, who lives in Columbus; Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor, a former assistant city attorney; and Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel in Tyack's office who has Tyack's support.

At the request of the Columbus NAACP and others, the Franklin County Democratic Party Executive Committee chose not to endorse from among the three candidates. The Democratic winner will face the lone Republican on the primary ballot, Columbus defense attorney John P.M. Rutan, in November.

Ohio House contested races in Franklin County

U.S. House contested races in central Ohio

School issues across central Ohio

Several school districts in central Ohio have levy requests on the primary ballot to fund construction of new buildings and/or renovations to existing buildings — all due to growth in their districts. Voters in two districts, Madison Local and North Fork Local, rejected their levy requests in November, but district officials remind that growth has not stopped.

Olentangy Local Schools

Olentangy Local Schools, located mostly in Delaware County with a small portion in Franklin County, is the fourth-largest school district in the state and the largest suburban district — and continues growing. The 4.25-mill levy package sought by the district is actually two issues: The first, a 3-mill operating levy, would bring in $19 million a year and go toward operating costs such as staff salaries. The second part, a 1.25-mill permanent improvement levy, would generate about $7.9 million a year toward maintenance, repair and upkeep of facilities. If approved by voters, it will cost homeowners an additional $148.75 per $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Heath City Schools

Heath City Schools in Licking County is asking voters to approve a 5.3-mill bond issue and a 4.75-mill levy to build a new elementary school on the current Stevenson Elementary School property on Cynthia Street and to renovate, improve, and expand current schools. If approved by voters, that would cost an additional $166 for each $100,000 of county auditor appraised value.

Fairbanks Local Schools

The Fairbanks Local School District in Union and Madison counties is asking voters to approve a 0.25% income tax hike and a 1.85-mill property tax to raise $23 million to complete renovating the shared middle and high school building, adding 19,000 square feet to the front of the building, a 12,000-square-foot gymnasium and other work.

Madison-Plains Local Schools

Madison Plains Local Schools, located largely in Madison County but partially in Franklin County, is seeking approval of a 5.4-mill bond issue that would raise $55.36 million to build a pre-K though grade 12 building on the current campus. If approved, it would cost homeowners an additional $189 in property taxes for each $100,000 of county appraised value.

North Fork Local Schools

The 7.1-mill bond issue proposed by North Fork would raise $58 million for a new middle school building, as well as funds for renovating, improving and expanding existing schools in the district, which is located in Licking and Knox counties. If approved by voters, the issue would cost property owners an additional $249 per $100,000 of their county auditor's appraised value in the first year and $185 per $100,000 starting in the second year.

Teays Valley Local Schools

The Teays Valley Local School District, centered in northeast Pickaway County but which includes parts of Franklin and Fairfield counties, is asking voters to approve a 5.3-mill bond issue to raise more than $96.5 million to construct new intermediate schools and make improvements to others. If approved by voters, the measure would cost property owners $187 for each $100,000 of their county auditor's appraised value.

Key candidate races and municipal issues by central Ohio county

Editor's note: Does not include party committee races or local alcohol issues by neighborhood or precinct.

Franklin County

There are no contested primary races for county commissioner or row offices in the county, and only one of nine Franklin County Common Pleas judgeships up for election this year is contested. Two Democrats are competing for a seat on the court's Domestic Relations and Juvenile Division being vacated by Republican Judge Dan Hawkins, who is running for Ohio Supreme Court justice. They are: state Rep. Richard Brown, who is not seeking reelection to his Ohio 5th House District seat, and Stephanie Hanna, a staff attorney in Common Pleas Court.

City of Grandview Heights: Proposed renewal of a property tax levy of 7.5 mills for four years beginning in 2024. If approved by voters, property owners will pay $142 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Village of Valleyview: Proposed additional property tax levy of 5 mills for current expenses, which will begin in 2024 and run for five years. If approved by voters, property owners will pay $175 for each $100,000 of county appraised value.

Clinton Township : Proposed additional continuing police levy of 6 mills beginning in 2024. If approved by voters, property owners will pay $210 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value,

Mifflin Township: Proposed continuing replacement levy of 8.8 mills for expenses for the police district beginning in 2024. If approved by voters, property owners will pay $308 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Delaware County

Republicans John O’Brien and Ken O’Brien, both of Delaware, are challenging incumbent Don Rankey, of Powell, for their party's nomination for county treasurer. There are no Democratic candidates.

City of Delaware: There are two municipal income tax questions on the ballot. A 0.35% levy for five years beginning in 2025 to pay for general municipal services, capital improvements and payment of bonds for those purposes, as well as a continuation of an existing 0.15% levy for a continuing period of time to fund municipal parks and recreation.

BST&G Joint Fire District (which serves Berkshire Township, Sunbury city, Trenton Township and Galena village) is asking for a 0.78-mill property tax for 15 years to cover a $9 million bond issue for acquiring land and constructing and equipping fire facilities. If approved, the levy would cost property owners $27 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Licking County

There is only one contested race in the primary among all Licking County offices. Democrats Bryn Byrd, of Granville, and Daniel Crawford, of Newark, will compete for their party's nomination for a seat on the board of county commissioners. The winner will face Republican incumbent Duane Flowers, of Newark, in the general election.

County Line Joint Fire District (serves Utica Village and Washington Township in Licking County and Morgan Township in Knox County): Proposed additional tax of 6.5 mills for five years to fund fire protection and emergency medical services. A current tax of more than 4 mills would be eliminated, the district's chief recently explained.

Village of Hartford: Additional property tax of 2.9 mills for a period of five years for police department operating expenses that would generate an estimated $30,000 annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $102 for each $100,000 of county auditor appraised value.

Hanover Township: 1-mill replacement property tax for five years for fire and EMS that would generate an estimated $125,000 annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $35 for each $100,000 of county auditor appraised value.

Hartford Township: Additional property tax of 2.5 mills for five years for fire and EMS that would generate an estimated $200,231 annually. If approved by voters, property owners would pay $88 for each $100,000 of county auditor appraised value.

Jersey Township: Proposed resolution allow sale of beer and alcohol on all days of the week, including Sunday, at the Jersey Township Revitalization District, community facility.

St. Albans Township: Additional, continuing property tax of 10 mills for fire and EMS that would generate an estimated $1.423 million annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $350 for each $100,000 of county auditor appraised value.

Fairfield County

All candidates for Fairfield County offices are unopposed, and barring a write-in challenge, will be reelected.

Basil Joint Fire District: A 4.5-mill continuing, additional tax levy for the fire district in Baltimore and Liberty Township that would raise $1.55 million annually. If approved by voters, property owners will pay $157.50 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appriased valuation.

Carroll: A zoning referendum from a citizens' petition on whether the village council's decision to rezone nearly 73 acres of property owned by Carroll Property Partners Ltd. from agricultural vacant/rural residential to planned unit development for a proposed residential development should be repealed.

Clearcreek Township (unincorporated territory): A five-year, 0.5-mill replacement levy for roads and bridges that would generate an estimated $56,000 annually. If approved by voters, the levy woul cost property owners $17.50 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Violet Township: A 3.6-mill continuing, additional levy for fire and EMS that would raise more than $6.55 million annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $126 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Walnut Township: A 2.6-mill continuing, additional levy for fire department and EMS that would generate an estimated $913,166 annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $91 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Madison County

Incumbent Republican Commissioner Mark Forrest is being challenged in his reelection bid by Cory Coburn, Jim King and Brendan Shea for a four-year term that begins Jan. 2, 2025. The county Board of Elections declared King's petition invalid because it was not under his registered name of "Banca King," but King's name is on the ballot.

City of London: A proposed 0.25% increase of the city's municipal income tax is being sought to fund the fire department and EMS. The city currently collects a 0.5% income tax levy for fire and EMS services, but that was intended for one fire station and its staff. It is now two stations, fire & EMS personnel for both and all associated services.

Pickaway County

There are contested races for five Pickaway County positions: sheriff, recorder, treasurer, Common Pleas judge and clerk of courts. All involve Republicans, as there are no Democrats on the ballot. Neither party fielded a valid candidate for coroner.

Sheriff: Incumbent Matthew Hafey is being challenged for reelection by Dale Thomas, who was a deputy with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office for 28 years before retiring.

Recorder: Three candidates seek the GOP nomination to replace current Recorder Joyce Gifford, who is retiring. They are: Sarah Turner, chief deputy recorder; Travis Ricketts, a policy adviser to the Republican Caucus of the Ohio House of Representatives' and Laura Schweitzer, a signage industry consultant and political volunteer.

Treasurer: Tammy Deck, a member of the support staff at the county prosecutor's office, is running against John Howley, who was deputy director of the Pickaway County Board of Elections but had to step down to run for office. They are seeking the party nomination to replace incumbent Ellery Elick, who is retiring.

Common Pleas Court: Matt Chafin, of Walnut Township, is competing against Judy C. Wolford, of Madison Township, to be judge. Chafin has been an assistant prosecuting attorney in Franklin County, an attorney examiner at the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals, and chief legal counsel and deputy director of audits and criminal investigations for the Ohio Department of Taxation. Wofford has been the Pickaway County prosecuting attorney since 2006 and has been with the office since 1994.

Clerk of Common Pleas Court: Grant Davis is seeking election to the post he was appointed to in January 2023, but is being challenged by Tracey Garrett, fiscal officer for the Village of Williamsport.

City of Circleville is seeking a 0.4% income tax levy for five years to operate and maintain public safety forces.

Perry Township (excluding the village of New Holland) is seeking a five-year replacement levy of 2.5 mills for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges that would generate an estimated $58,000 annually. If approved by voters, property owners will pay $88 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Walnut Township is seeking a 0.63-mill property tax levy to pay for a $1.2-million bond issue that would be used to acquire land and construct and furnish a new township building, including a large meeting room for trustee meetings that could also be rented out, along with a kitchenette to serve food. The bonds would be repaid over 12 years. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $22 for each $100,000 of county auditor's appraised value. Trustees say the existing township house is too small and does not allow for many citizens to attend meetings.

Union County

In the only contested race for a county office, Mike Justice, a former captain with the Union County Sheriff's Office who retired in December after 33 years, is running against incumbent Sheriff Malcum J. "Jamie" Patton on the Republican ballot.

Marysville Public Library District is seeking a 1.5-mill replacement levy for five years to cover current expenses that would generate an estimated $1,636,000 annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $53 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Richwood Village is asking voters to renew a 3.2-mill property tax levy for five years that covers current operating expenses and generates an estimated $81,000 annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $63 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Claibourne Township, including Richwood Village, is seeking a 1.15-mill replacement property tax levy for five years — which represents a decrease of 0.05-mill from the current levy — to maintain and operate cemeteries. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $40 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

How can I see a sample of my ballot?

Go to the Ohio Secretary of State website at www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot, click on your county either on the Ohio map or on the alphabetical list of counties, enter your name then select your sample ballot to see the issues and candidates you can vote on this election. In some cases, you may be redirected to your county board of elections website to re-enter your name and selection.

