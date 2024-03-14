What's on the primary ballot in Union County? Here is a summary of contested races, issues

The Union County Courthouse in downtown Marysville as seen in a May 2019 file photo.

Republican voters in Union County will decide who will be the county's next sheriff, but otherwise there are no other contested races among county offices and no Democrats even on the ballot for those offices in the March 19 primary.

The GOP's U.S. Senate nominee and 86th Ohio House District representative will also be decided by Republican voters, while Democrats will decide which of two candidates will represent their party in the Nov. 5 general election battle for one of three contested state Supreme Court justice seats and for the 4th Congressional District seat held by Republican incumbent Jim Jordan.

Voters who are served by the Marysville Public Library and Fairbanks Local School districts and Claibourne-Richwood cemeteries will have funding issues to consider.

Here is a quick rundown of contested candidate races — not including county or state party committee posts — and local municipal and school issues on the primary ballot in Union County:

Union County

The only contested race among Union County offices is for sheriff.

Mike Justice, a former captain with the Union County Sheriff's Office who retired last December after 33 years, is running against incumbent Sheriff Malcum J. "Jamie" Patton on the Republican ballot.

Patton was first appointed to the post in April 2011 and has been elected and reelected since. Justice has been endorsed by Union County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #171.

Ohio 86th House District representative

Wezlynn Davis is challenging incumbent Tracy Richardson for the GOP nomination for the district, which represents all of Union County and portions of Madison County.

Ohio Supreme Court

In the only contested primary battle for three seats up for election this year on the state's highest court, Democrats will decide between two appeals court judges for their party's nominee. Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison, who lost her bid for the high court in 2022, and 8th District Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Forbes are battling to see who will face unopposed Republican Dan Hawkins, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge, in the Nov. 5 general election.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown is unopposed on his party's primary ballot and in November will face the winner among three Republicans battling for their party's nomination: Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, whose office oversees the state's elections; and Bernie Moreno, who has the endorsement of former President Trump.

Ohio GOP Senate debate: Where primary candidates stand on abortion, immigration, Trump

U.S. House

4th Congressional District: Democrats Steve Thomas and Tamie Wilson, both of Delaware city, are battling in the primary to see who will face unopposed Republican incumbent Jim Jordan of Urbana in November.

President of the United States

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won enough states to secure their party's nominations. However, Ohio voters will still find party challengers on their primary ballots even though all those challengers have suspended their campaigns.

Local municipal and school issues

Only registered voters in the districts and municipalities involved will cast ballots on these issues.

Marysville Public Library District is seeking a 1.5-mill replacement levy for five years to cover current expenses that would generate an estimated $1,636,000 annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $53 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Richwood Village is asking voters to renew a 3.2-mill property tax levy for five years that covers current operating expenses and generates an estimated $81,000 annually. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $63 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Claibourne Township, including Richwood Village, is seeking a 1.15-mill replacement property tax levy for five years — which represents a decrease of 0.05-mill from the current levy — to maintain and operate cemeteries. If approved by voters, the levy would cost property owners $40 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Fairbanks Local School District, located in Union and Madison counties, is asking voters to approve a 0.25% income tax hike and a 1.85-mill property tax to fund a 30-year bond issue that would raise a total $23 million toward the district's share of completing the renovation of the shared middle and high school building, adding 19,000 square feet to the front of the building, a 12,000-square-foot gymnasium, and other work. The remainder would be funded by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. If approved by voters, the 1.85-mill property tax levy would cost property owners $64 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value.

Anticipated growth in the district is the reason for the funding request, Superintendent Adham Schirg said. He said district officials have gone through a master planning process with the community since 2021.

How can I see everything that is on my primary ballot?

You must be a registered voter as of Feb. 20 to vote in the March primary. To see everything that is on your individual ballot, go to www.unioncountyohio.gov/board-of-elections, scroll down and click the "What's On My Ballot?" button, and enter your information.

When can I vote?

You must be a registered voter as of Feb. 20 to vote in the March primary. Early in-person voting continues through Sunday, March 17 only at the Pickaway County Board of Elections, 141 West Main Street, Suite 800, Circleville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

On Tuesday, March 19, Primary Election Day, local polling places in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can find your polling place at voteohio.gov.

What about absentee ballots?

The deadline for a registered voter to obtain an absentee ballot for the primary election was March 12. If you received an absentee ballot, they must be postmarked by Monday, March 18, to be returned by mail. Absentee ballots not mailed by that deadline must be personally delivered to the drop box at your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Primary Election Day, March 19. Absentee ballots postmarked on or before March 18 must be delivered to the county board of elections by March 23 to be counted.

What kind of ID do I need to vote in person?

Ohio now requires voters to show a photo ID when they cast in-person ballots, either early or on Election Day. The ID must be unexpired, but it doesn't need to have your current address on it. Other documents, such as utility bills and bank statements, are no longer accepted.

The following documents qualify:

Ohio driver's license

Ohio state ID

U.S. passport or passport card

U.S. Military ID, Ohio National Guard ID or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID

Interim identification issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Free state IDs are available to residents at BMV deputy registrar locations. More information can be found at bmv.ohio.gov.

What if I forget my ID?

If you don't have your ID or run into other problems at the polls on Election Day, you can cast a provisional ballot.

Voters have four days to provide any missing information to election officials. Boards of elections have until eight days after the election to determine which provisional ballots can be counted.

Haley BeMiller, a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which includes The Columbus Dispatch, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What's on the primary ballot in Union County? Here's a quick summary