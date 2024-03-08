Who are the 2 Democrats running for Ohio's 15th Congressional District?

Zerqa Abid, 55, left, and Adam Miller, 59, are competing for the Democratic nomination for the Ohio 15th Congressional District in the March 19 primary.

Two Democrats are competing for their party's nomination for Ohio's 15th Congressional seat in the March primary election.

State Rep. Adam Miller is giving up reelection to his seat to compete with community activist Zerqa Abid for the chance to face incumbent Republican Mike Carey in the Nov. 5 general election.

The 15th Congressional District, a seeming poster child for gerrymandering by its shape, includes all or parts of Franklin, Madison, Fayette, Clark and Miami counties. Among the cities in the district are the northwestern, west/far west, southwestern and southern parts of Columbus, as well as the cities of Hilliard, Dublin, Grove City, Obetz, Canal Winchester, London, Washington Courthouse, Tipp City, Troy, Miami, Piqua and Sidney.

The Dispatch sat down with Abid and Miller and talked about their backgrounds, their objectives in running, their priorities and what they hope to accomplish if they were to win election.

Zerqa Abid

Zerqa Abid, 55, a resident of Grove City, said she has dedicated her life to public service and wants to take that commitment to Congress to represent Ohio's 15th Congressional District.

Originally born in Pakistan, Abid moved to Ohio in 2007 and has served different localities in different capacities, including in the nonprofit sector. By the time she had moved to Ohio, she had already earned her degree in mass communication and television production from North Carolina State University and worked in television stations in both the U.S. and Karachi.

Much of her work and advocacy has been for reducing violence and gang activity in Columbus' Hilltop community, where in 2009 she founded My Project USA, a youth empowerment organization headquartered there. She has also worked on programs to fight drug abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking in Ohio.

Abid, who has never run for public office before, told The Dispatch that she is running for Congress because she wants to be where the country's major policy decisions are made in order to help the most vulnerable. She wants to focus on economic and job development, access to public transportation, and assisting Columbus' immigrant population. She also plans to continue her work addressing domestic violence, gun violence and addiction in the 15th District.

"I'm running now to address those issues, issues that I could not address as a business owner or a nonprofit leader," said Abid. "I am running for Congress now because I want to be where the policies are drawn, and budgets are made."

When the Dispatch asked Abid about her opponent, Abid replied that Miller "has no footprint on this district."

"I have addressed food insecurity, I have addressed workforce development issues, job creation, gun violence, drugs, gangs," Abid said. "I would ask you to ask him for five things that he can tell us tangible that he has done in seven years as a state rep. There is nothing."

Abid also said she believes she is more equipped to represent the district because it is an "international district," she has a deeper understanding of foreign policy, and she can garner support among Democrats, Republicans, and independent voters.

"I can do better job as a diplomat representing the U.S., Congress or representing American people when it comes to talking to other nations," said Abid.

Adam Miller

Adam Clay Miller, 59, is running for Ohio's 15th Congressional District.

Adam Miller, 59, who resides in Columbus' Far West Side, has been the state representative to Ohio District 6 since 2022, when he defeated Republican Joe Wharton. A longtime politician, Miller was first elected to the Ohio House in 2016, representing then-District 17, and held the post until 2020. In 2022, he defeated Wharton with nearly 58% of the vote.

A public school teacher and administrator by trade, Miller described education as a "lifetime passion." He is a U.S. Army Reserve colonel in the military justice branch. He received his bachelor's degree in English from Ohio State University, his law degree from Capital University Law School, and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Miller said that he is running for Congress to help it get back to its roots of solving problems. He said he wants to prioritize mental health and addiction services in the 15th District and addressing the mental health needs of veterans.

"We're not doing nearly enough to connect people to services for mental health, addiction, [or] for recovery support," said Miller."

Miller's other priorities if elected are to help building more affordable housing units and a better transportation infrastructure.

"Congress should be the most effective problem-solving entity of the United States government. And it isn't," Miller told The Dispatch. He said the current Congress has "gotten far away from its intended purpose", which is bipartisanship and working together to make the nation stronger.

In response to Abid's claim that he has left no footprint as a state representative, Miller pointed to his bipartisan voting record, introducing legislation to establish the state's 988 suicide prevention hotline, the $120 million allocated for the mental health facility at Twin Valley Hospital, and the sports gaming bill that allots a percentage of funds for veterans' services and afterschool programs.

Miller said he has "left a very powerful impact on the two districts that I've represented."

What sets him apart from Abid, Miller said, is that his experience and diplomacy is what is needed in Congress. He said the impact he has made and experience he has gained throughout his years in politics will make a huge difference both locally and nationally.

Miller criticized Republican incumbent Mike Carey, claiming he has ignored the will of his constituency on pressing issues such as education, reproductive freedom, and the farm bill.

"Mike [Carey] is so out of touch with this district. This is a district that is pro reproductive freedom. This is a district that favors expanded state and federal resources for education," said Miller.

