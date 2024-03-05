Two Democrats try to unseat incumbent in Columbus-area Ohio House primary race

The Ohio House of Representatives District 3 takes in much of North Linden and the area around Easton, but also parts of the University District, Short North and Downtown.

Three Democrats are facing off in the March 19 primary, and the winner will have no Republican opposition in the heavily Democratic district come November. The term is for two years beginning in January 2025, and pays just under $68,700 per year.

State Rep. Ismail Mohamed

Ohio Representative Ismail Mohamad, District 3

The incumbent in the race, Ismail Mohamed, is a 31-year-old Columbus attorney at the Ismail Law Firm who was first elected in November 2022. Mohamed, who resides in northeast Columbus about a mile west of John Glenn Columbus International Airport, believes he is one of the city's first Somali-born attorneys licensed to practice in Ohio.

He ran unsuccessfully in 2018 against then-incumbent Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent of District 25, and narrowly lost by 658 votes. In 2022 he defeated Republican J. Josiah Lanning with about 80% of the vote in the highly Democratic district.

He said he is running to "ensure every student has access to high-quality, equitable education," and to advocate for funding to support affordable, accessible housing and secure neighborhoods. He said he would work tirelessly with business and union leaders to ensure all Ohioans "have access to careers, not just jobs."

The biggest issue facing the district is to continue advocating for increasing Ohio's minimum wage, addressing the growing housing shortage, and supporting small businesses, Mohamed said. He would leverage his legal background and collaborate with both Democratic caucus members and Republicans to continue as "a champion for everyday people."

"I want to use my voice to fight for equitable policies, all in the pursuit of a brighter future for every resident across the district and State."

Julie Trabold

Julie Trabold is a candidate for state representative from District 3 in Columbus

Julie Trabold, 35, is a nurse and political newcomer who resides in Clintonville, and a full-time single parent for the past 15 years and also a "boots on the ground activist."

She got into the race "because I have been on the sidelines watching friends and family experience continued economic disparity, rampant injustices, corporate bullying, and a lack of leadership," she said. "I have felt the disrespect to our people and nation, and I can’t do it any longer.

"I have, myself, lived in poverty. I understand on a personal level, the struggles most people face."

The biggest issue facing the district "can be summarized in three words: economy. education and empowerment. "We are facing an economic crisis caused by corporate financial bullying. A housing crisis that is fueling childhood poverty that the government has watched increase with little response. And increasing inequalities of every kind, that is causing Americans to feel hopeless, helpless and angry."

Trabold is a mission to elevate lower-income families, catalyze and save our economy, and stop the middle class "from disappearing under the poverty line."

"My first priority is activating our economy and elevating and empowering lower income individuals to break free from economic slavery, and the struggles, trauma and bondages of poverty," she said.

Abdirizak Diini

Abdirizak Diini is a Somali community activist who was born and raised in Somalia, according to his campaign website.

"We witnessed the devastation of our home, lost loved ones, and struggled to find necessities like food and shelter amidst the chaos," the website said.

Diini didn't respond by the deadline to a Dispatch candidate questionnaire sent to the email on file with the Franklin County Board of Elections. His campaign website lists issues as: affordable housing; gun violence; education; health care; and job growth.

Mohamed is endorsed by the Franklin County Democratic Party, but that move sparked controversy in January when Diini said it wasn't fair that the screening committee had interviewed only Mohamed. Michael Sexton, chairman of the Franklin County Democratic Party, said Diini never contacted the party to let them know he wanted to be screened.

Mohamed won the endorsement with 138 votes.

