Voters should determine when a politician leaves office, not term limits | Letters

A recent letter advocated for term limits for members of Congress (“Term limits could help end dysfunction in Congress,” April 7).

The reasons given seemed sound: encouraging change in ideas, promoting turnover in representation and preventing members from becoming so entrenched in the institution that they care more about serving political interests than their constituents.

I strongly disagree with enacting such legislation for several reasons. First, elections themselves are the mechanism for limiting the terms. Voters should be engaged enough to know what their representatives are doing on their behalf. Should the officeholder fail, they should be voted out.

Second, term limits can make for a lazy electorate. The process is on autopilot, so to speak. Over time, I believe this encourages even more voter apathy. We already have low enough voter turnout and hostility toward elected officials and the political process. Limiting a legislator’s term because they’ll soon be gone can only foster more distrust and disengagement.

Democracy cannot be a thoughtless endeavor. It requires voters to make informed judgments. Enacting term limits removes this responsibility and cedes it to an automatic process. Our democracy is already at risk. In my view, enacting term limits could hasten this.

Ann S. Meyers, Pewaukee

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Term limits in congress for turnover takes away democracy from voters