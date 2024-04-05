Nothing ever gets done. Cure for Congressional dysfunction is term limits. | Letters

To be a government of the people, by the people and for the people, Congress must truly represent the people who pay their salaries and perks. Too many legislators have forgotten they were sent to Washington, D.C., to serve the people, not to serve themselves.

The current dysfunction in Congress means that nothing of consequence happens. Continuing resolutions is only a short-term fix.

I would like to see a two-term limit in the Senate and a six-term limit in the House of Representatives. No one would serve more than 24 years in Washington.

Congress itself, of course, will never initiate such legislation. Amending the Constitution is something a majority of states must initiate.

A more robust turnover in Congress would ensure more viewpoints would be heard. Senators and representatives would be forced to actually listen to the people that elected them.

Lobbyists would be forced to get to know more people and some of their outsized influence would wane. The current situation, where one party can hold up needed legislation with a narrow majority does not serve the American people well. Too little of substance actually gets accomplished.

If the office of the president can be term limited, so can Congress.

Margaret Krolikowski, Jefferson

