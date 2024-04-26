Make your vote count. Kentucky voter's guide helps make your voice heard in Election 2024

Voting is a constitutional right most Kentuckians hold dear.

But it can also be difficult — occasionally by design.

The Courier Journal is here to make that easier with our Kentucky Voter's Guide.

Voting laws, deadlines, registration requirements and dates can change from election-to-election, and our voter guides are designed to give you the essential information you need to make your vote count in 2024.

Kentucky Voter's Guide: Click here for essential information to navigate Election 2024

Inside, you'll see:

Presidential candidates and where they stand on key issues, including: Climate change Crime & policing Education Economy Foreign policy Health care Immigration Reproductive rights



In addition, you can find info on:

How to register to vote

Key races for Kentucky this year

Dates, documents and important info for voting in Election 2024

