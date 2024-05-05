New Video: Suspect arrested after gunshots ring out at ABQ apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New lapel video shows the moment Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officers were called to an apartment complex for an incident that quickly turned into shots being fired.

According to court documents, APD officers responded to an apartment complex near Carlisle and Comanche back in March for a “suspicious person” call. Officers found the “suspicious” individual but then heard six gunshots nearby. Two officers stepped away while another two continued with the initial call.

VIDEO: APD officers shoot at vehicle driving away, shooting under investigation

As officers speak with the individual, they hear another three gunshots ring out. This time, it’s closer than before. They set aside their investigation and began searching the area with the other officers who left earlier. While searching, officers located a man wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the complex near the area of the gunshots.

An officer yells as he chases the suspect: “Hey sir, let me see your hands. Sir, let me see your hands!”

That suspect would later be identified as Rojelio Gutierrez-Comacho. As officers chased Gutierrez-Comacho, they yelled commands, asking him to stop running and get on the ground.

Eventually, Gutierrez-Comacho complies with the officer’s orders. He stops running and lays on the ground, where he is detained. After arresting Gutierrez-Comacho, court documents said a bag dumped by him was recovered. A loaded gun was found inside. Bullet casings found in the area matched the weapon inside of the bag police claim Gutierrez-Comacho threw away during the chase. He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, negligent use of a firearm, and evading arrest.

