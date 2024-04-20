Video shows officer chasing runaway horse: ‘What the hell am I supposed to do with this?’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A horse is in “stable” condition after being slowly chased down by a “neigh”borhood officer in Connecticut earlier this week.

A video, captured by a witness to the bizarre event, shows an officer with his police lights flashing, as he “chases” the runaway horse down a road on Wednesday morning.

The horse is seen trotting by, being followed by the officer in his patrol car.

“What the hell am I supposed to do with this?” the officer said.

According to the Glastonbury Police Department, the horse was safely returned and will not be horsing around anytime soon.

Facebook users chimed into the fun on the department’s post, commenting hilarious and punny phrases like, “Was he held on ‘bale’?” and “Cited for ‘Reckless Use of a Highway by an Equestrian.'”

