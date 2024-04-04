Vice president’s visit to Charlotte causes traffic delays; police say expect congestion

Police are warning Charlotte commuters to anticipate traffic delays and road closures Thursday afternoon because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police alert, uptown and southeast Charlotte will be impacted by the closures and delays, as well as roads near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

This is Harris’ second visit to the city in two weeks as the Biden-Harris administration ramps up its re-election campaign in North Carolina. Former president Donald Trump won North Carolina in 2016 and again in 2020 despite losing that contest to President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Harris is scheduled to make an announcement about investments in climate action by the administration and speak at a campaign reception.

The vice president is scheduled to depart from Charlotte Douglas for Washington around 5:15 p.m.

CMPD spokesperson Michael Allinger said the delays should clear up by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Charlotte today. Expect temporary road closures and traffic detours this afternoon in southeast Charlotte and in Uptown. Motorists can also expect traffic delays near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.