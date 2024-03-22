Vandalism at site in Port St. Lucie where 3 died; one arrested

PORT ST. LUCIE – A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Port St. Lucie Police said he vandalized memorials placed at the site of a crash several days ago that left three dead, an affidavit states.

Nicholas Lee Pense, of the 600 block of Northwest Marion Avenue in Port St. Lucie, was jailed on a felony charge of destroying or demolishing a memorial or historic property.

Large memorials, including crosses, flowers, pictures and candles, earlier this week lined a section of Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway where on March 15 three people died and two were injured after a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram pickup left the road and crashed into a tree.

Killed in the incident in the 1900 block of Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway just west of U.S. 1 were Port St. Lucie residents Leah Herman, 20, and Draiden Frank, 16, and Jimmy Brown, 18, of Okeechobee, according to Port St. Lucie Police. A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were injured.

A lieutenant reported seeing Pense early Thursday “vandalizing memorials of deceased victims” in the area, an affidavit states.

Pense reported he couldn’t sleep “and had this memorial on his mind,” an affidavit states.

He had wax on his right shoe and pant legs “consistent with” kicking over candles “that were illuminated on two memorials,” the affidavit states.

It’s not the first arrest at the site. On March 18, a 20-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of racing on a highway after police went there “for a vehicle doing burnouts.” The man said his brother was one of the three who died.

According to police, the investigation into the deadly crash continues.

Police reported the 19-year-old man has been released from the hospital, while the 17-year-old girl remains hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Acting Police Chief Richard Del Toro stated such activities won’t be tolerated.

“The goal of the Port St. Lucie Police Department is to ensure the safety of mourners and passing motorists, while also allowing the families and friends of the victims to peacefully and safely grieve without creating an unsafe situation,” Del Toro stated. “Reckless driving, burnouts, and vandalism to the memorial site of any kind will not be tolerated.”

