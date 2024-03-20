Man with Fort Pierce ties wanted in connection with Miami homicide, FBI says

FORT PIERCE − A man the FBI said has ties to Fort Pierce is wanted by law enforcement authorities in connection with a homicide in Miami.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Joshua Ismael Campos, 22, of Miami-Dade County, related to “his alleged involvement in the murder of a male” in Miami on July 25, 2021, according to a news release.

The FBI stated Campos, considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk, has ties to Fort Pierce, Miami and Tampa, as well as to Georgia, Alabama and Texas.

Investigators report Campos may be traveling with a woman who is not a fugitive.

Campos is wanted by Miami Dade Police in connection with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon or delinquent. The FBI is seeking Campos for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Those with information are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov

