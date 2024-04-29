University of Arizona student killed in off-campus shooting identified as Erin Jones, 20

A University of Arizona student died in an early morning shooting on Sunday, according to Tucson Police Department.

Police said they believe there was a "large gathering at the residence" before the shooting took place and several witnesses left before police arrived. Police said investigators believe several UA students were at the gathering.

Police identified the shooting victim as 20-year-old Erin Jones.

In a statement, UA president, Robert C. Robbins, said he spoke with Jones' family and offered the university's full support. He said at the appropriate time, more information would be shared with the community regarding plans to honor her life and memory.

"As some of you may already be aware, our Wildcat community suffered a tragic loss early this morning with the off-campus death of sophomore Erin Jones," Robbins said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin's family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today."

At 1:40 a.m., police received several 911 calls regarding a shooting near East Fifth street, according to officials.

Officers responded and located Jones with "obvious signs of gunshot trauma" outside of a house. Police said officers began to render aid until the Tucson Fire Department arrived and transported her to Banner University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said a vehicle with an additional female victim was located nearby and she was transported to St. Joseph's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others, a teen girl and a man, arrived at Banner University Medical Center and Tucson ER and Hospital in their cars. They were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot trauma.

In a statement, Robbins said the Tucson Police Department will lead the investigation with support from the University of Arizona Police Department. He said the incident occurred at an off-campus gathering where university students were in attendance, but the university would only share information confirmed with law enforcement that would not jeopardize the investigation.

"Any loss of life is tragic, especially for a young person taken from her family and friends so early in her life," Roberts said in a statement. "I want to encourage any of you struggling to cope with this devastating news, whether you knew Erin or not, to take advantage of our campus resources."

Details are limited at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: University of Arizona student killed in off-campus shooting Sunday