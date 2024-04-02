UA President Robert Robbins to resign in midst of budget crisis, online school controversy

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announced Tuesday he will be resigning at the end of his term — or sooner — as the school grapples with a $177 million budget shortfall.

Robbins said in an email to the campus community that after “significant consideration and personal contemplation” he has decided to leave his leadership position — and is prepared to do so earlier if the Arizona Board of Regents can find a candidate before his term ends in June 2026.

“Although this is a difficult decision, it is the right decision for me and for the university that I love so dearly,” Robbins said in the email.

Arizona Board of Regents Chair Cecilia Mata said in a statement the board plans to move with "expediency" in its search for UA's next president.

The school faces serious financial struggles after a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall was discovered in November. The stressors have brought on fears of layoffs and the elimination of the school's tuition guarantee for future students. Since then, school leadership and its presiding board have faced sharp criticism from the public and Gov. Katie Hobbs.

In January, Hobbs cited an Arizona Republic investigation on issues behind the University of Arizona’s budget shortfall, calling for action to reverse the university's "lack of accountability, transparency and leadership."

There's also been other storms during his tenure. At the start of his presidency, federal officials indicted several college assistant coaches following a long-running investigation into college basketball. The NCAA ultimately launched its own investigation, and the fallout continued for years.

Last year, a hydrology professor was fatally shot on campus by a disgruntled former graduate student. A consultant's report ultimately found that the university's threat management process was ineffective and its security systems inadequate in the period leading up to the incident.

Robbins, a surgeon, has served as UA's president since 2017. He came to the role after a career in health care, including a stint as president of the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

His time at UA has been scarred by a financial shortfall and the controversial acquisition of a for-profit online school, Ashford University. The school has since been rebranded as the University of Arizona Global Campus, or UAGC, but was previously fined $22 million by the California attorney general for defrauding students.

In late 2021, Robbins authorized the hiring of a prominent lobbyist who was paid $10,000 a month by the university's foundation for the stated purpose of building UA's relationship with the country of Morocco.

But behind the scenes, the lobbyist had another role: seeking to persuade the attorney general of California to erase millions of dollars in fines against Ashford University, an Arizona Republic investigation showed.

Robbins oversaw an explosion of research at the university and drove philanthropic contributions to the school. A day after he publicly told the Arizona Board of Regents that his university was experiencing major cash flow issues, UA announced a fundraising campaign called Fuel Wonder with a $3 billion goal. The money is intended to go toward moonshot research projects and student financial aid.

For years, he and other university officials poured money into improving the school's rankings, producing high-caliber research and attracting top students with lucrative financial aid packages and merit scholarships. He admitted to the regents in November that the school's generosity with financial aid and research dollars was part of the reason UA had cash problems.

"We made a bet on spending money," Robbins said. "We just overshot."

