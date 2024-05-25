Union County teacher charged after altercation with student

WSOCTV.com News Staff

South Providence School teacher David Simone, 60, was charged Friday with misdemeanor simple assault, the Union County sheriff stated in a Facebook post.

CMS substitute teacher says she won’t return to school after being attacked by 2 students

A school resource officer had to break up a fight last week between Simone and a student, which is what led to the charge.

Simone is currently on administrative leave, according to the Union County Public Schools district.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: ‘I did not feel safe’: Teachers facing violence from students are leaving profession