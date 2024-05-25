Union County teacher charged after altercation with student

South Providence School teacher David Simone, 60, was charged Friday with misdemeanor simple assault, the Union County sheriff stated in a Facebook post.

A school resource officer had to break up a fight last week between Simone and a student, which is what led to the charge.

Simone is currently on administrative leave, according to the Union County Public Schools district.

The investigation is ongoing.

