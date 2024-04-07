Under threat from Marjorie Taylor Greene, would Mike Johnson need Democrats to save his job?

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson rode to power on the wings of the ultra-right coalition in the Republican Party, but now he faces a revolt from one of the most conservative members of his caucus. And the very thing that has made him vulnerable − a willingness to work with Democrats on spending legislation − could be what saves him.

When the House of Representatives returns from a two-week recess on Tuesday, Johnson will face a move to oust him by one of the same staunchly conservative lawmakers who embraced him just months ago. Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., took the first step in trying to remove Johnson from his job last month. She filed what is known as a "motion to vacate," which would forcibly eject Johnson from the speakership, shortly before lawmakers left Washington for recess last month.

Greene did not try to force a vote on the floor. Instead, she left it as a “warning” for the speaker.

Greene’s grievances with Johnson escalated after the House passed a $1.2 trillion bill to fund the government long-term. The deal failed to win support from the majority of Republicans, who object to the bill's total spending levels and lack of stricter policy changes to address the crisis at the southern border. Johnson had to depend on Democrats to pass the bill, inciting fury from the lower chamber’s most conservative lawmakers.

But unlike his predecessor, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who Democrats allowed a right-wing faction to topple without intervening on his behalf, the opposition party could swoop in to rescue Johnson from a potential ouster vote, according to some House Democrats.

With his head bowed, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speeds from his office past journalists and to the House Chamber ahead of a vote on a federal budget bill at the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. The contentious legislation may pass out the House of Representatives and go to the Senate before a government shutdown deadline at midnight.

A growing feud

In recent days, Greene has ramped up her criticism of Johnson and has questioned his ability to lead conservatives since taking the gavel.

“Mike Johnson has completely changed his character in a matter of about five months after he has become speaker of the House,” Greene told conservative interviewer Tucker Carlson last week. “He called himself a conservative, always has been, but yet here we are.”

Johnson “has made a complete departure of who he is and what he stands for,” she added.

Johnson’s tactic to rely on Democrats to fund the government closely mirrors McCarthy's decision to avert a government shutdown with the help of Democrats. In response, a handful of right-wing rebels – Greene not included – ousted McCarthy along with all House Democrats.

Johnson's conundrum comes from a key concession McCarthy made to his right flank last year when during his bid for the speakership, he agreed to change House rules to allow just a single member to call a vote to remove the speaker.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building after a vote on a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Greene told CNN last week that her effort to oust the speaker has “gained momentum,” but so far, no other Republicans have publicly come out in support of removing Johnson. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led the ouster of McCarthy, has claimed that some Republicans would elevate Jeffries as speaker if Johnson is ousted.

But Republicans' will soon be down to an extremely narrow margin, as one GOP lawmaker is resigning from the House, cutting the lower chamber's party breakdown to 217 Republicans and 213 Democrats. Assuming there is full attendance in the House, all it would take are three aggrieved Republicans to oust Johnson if all Democrats support him.

Democrats to Johnson's rescue?

But should Johnson deliver on bipartisan priorities such as Ukraine aid Democrats could vote to save Johnson instead.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told Fox News Sunday last week he would “consider” saving Johnson if the House passes aid to Ukraine along with funding to rebuild the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Ukraine aid has been a long sticking point in the House. Johnson has faced intense pressure from both sides of the aisle to pass continued aid to the embattled nation, but an increasing number of members in his conference have expressed skepticism about further assistance.

A House Democrat told USA TODAY on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Democrats shouldn’t lend Johnson their support for free, arguing the GOP’s razor-thin majority gives them leverage over the speaker.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., questions Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as he testifies in front of the House Armed Services Committee in Washington.

“I think we might vote to save him but we are at the point now ... where Democrats should get something in exchange. (The narrow majority) definitely strengthens Hakeem’s hand,” the lawmaker said.

But if Johnson were to be saved by Democrats to keep his job, it could rile up more conservatives. Greene has already called Johnson a “Democrat speaker of the House because there is zero daylight between what Nancy Pelosi did last Congress and what Mike Johnson is doing now as our so-called Republican speaker of the House.”

Greene has heavily railed against Ukraine aid and should Johnson put it up for a vote, it could be the tipping point to Greene, it could be tipping point for Greene to force an ouster vote. Johnson has promised lawmakers that the House will vote on Ukraine aid in the near future.

“It is very likely that after this Ukraine bill, we may have a standoff with the speaker,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” last week.

After Johnson, then what?

If Johnson is ousted, it’s unclear who his successor would be. After McCarthy’s removal, it quickly became evident the handful of conservative rebels did not have an alternative speaker ready to back. As a result, House Republicans were engulfed in bitter infighting and went through three other speaker candidates before settling on Johnson.

The dysfunction while Republicans scrambled to elect a new speaker revealed the deep fractures that run through the House GOP conference. During those three weeks, Republicans lamented that the chaos reflects poorly on their image to voters heading into the 2024 elections.

It’s also unclear if Republicans would be willing to go another another tumultuous speaker fight that would once again put on full display House Republicans’ divisions as the elections draw near. Democrats have made it no secret they plan to go after Republicans on the campaign trail over the House’s disorder.

Johnson described Greene as a “friend” last week on Fox News and said he was also “frustrated” with the government funding deal but argued that with a narrow majority in the House, “we’re sometimes going to get legislation that we don’t like.”

The speaker also added Republicans “don’t need any dissension right now” as they seek to defend their House majority and reclaim control of both the Senate and White House.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marjorie Taylor Greene versus Mike Johnson: Do Democrats save him?