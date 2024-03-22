Mike Gallagher to resign from Congress early, cutting House Republican vote margin to one

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., announced Friday he will be resigning form Congress early, cutting House Republicans’ already razor-thin majority to a one-vote margin just as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is drawing severe conservative backlash.

“After conversations with my family, I have made the decision to resign my position as a member of the House of Representatives for Wisconsin’s Eighth Congressional District,” Gallagher said in a statement. His resignation will be effective on April 19.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., departs from a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on February 06, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Gallagher already announced he was retiring last month but his early departure comes as a surprise and will pose additional challenges for House Republican leadership.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., also announced his retirement last year but then later shared he planned to resign early as well. Buck’s last day is Friday and will leave the House’s party breakdown at 218 Republicans and 213 Democrats.

When Gallagher leaves, the breakdown will shrink to 217 Republicans and 213 Democrats, meaning Johnson and Republican leadership can only afford one GOP defection on party line votes.

His departure comes at a critical moment as well for Johnson’s speakership. Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor, R-Ga., filed a motion to vacate against him for negotiating with Democrats to fund the government long-term.

Gallagher is currently serving as chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party focusing on U.S. competition with China. Gallagher said he has “worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look(s) forward to seeing Speaker Johnson appoint a new chair.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Gallagher to leave House early, cutting GOP majority to one vote