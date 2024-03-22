'Warning': House Speaker Mike Johnson faces ouster threat from Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is facing the first direct threat to his speakership after conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to vacate against him on Friday for working with Democrats to fund the government.

Greene offered a preview of her move to oust Johnson on Friday morning, saying on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast she was "making decisions on a minute-by-minute basis" and to "stay tuned" as the day progressed.

The resolution is not privileged, meaning the House will not have to vote on it until Greene decides so. Once she notifies it as privileged, the lower chamber will have take it up for a vote within two legislative days.

"I filed the motion to vacate today but it's more of a warning and a pink slip," Green said, speaking in front of the House steps on Friday.

It is unclear when− or if − the House will take up Greene's resolution.

“Speaker Johnson always listens to the concerns of members, but is focused on governing," Rah Shah, a spokesman for Johnson, said. "He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense and demonstrates how we’ll grow our majority.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated with developments.

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., (L) speaks as House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., (R) listens during a House GOP leadership news conference at the Greenbrier Hotel on March 14, 2024 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Johnson faces ouster threat from Marjorie Taylor Greene