UC Berkeley professor faces backlash for telling student to leave Bay Area if they want to find a girlfriend

[Source]

A University of California, Berkeley, computer science professor, Jonathan Shewchuk, is facing criticism for advising students to leave the Bay Area if they wanted to find a girlfriend.

Key points:

Following discussions with university officials, Shewchuk issued an apology, stating that he did not intend disrespect towards women .

The details:

In response to a student asking for advice about finding a job and a girlfriend in the Bay Area, Shewchuk replied: “If you want a girlfriend, get out of the Bay Area. Almost everywhere else on the planet is better for that. I’m not kidding at all. You’ll be shocked by the stark differences in behavior of women in places where women are plentiful versus their behavior within artillery distance of San Jose and San Francisco.”

Several students immediately expressed concern and disapproval of the discussion thread in the CS 189 introductory course, which had shifted to informal dating advice. They highlighted the inappropriateness of such discussions within an academic setting, particularly citing tones of misogyny.

“With all due respect, I don’t think this is very appropriate for a classroom discussion board (let alone at all.),” one student said, according to the New York Post. “This conversation is entirely inappropriate for a forum intended for learning and has tones of misogyny. As a woman taking this class I’m shocked by this thread as well as the professor’s engagement.”

Shewchuk’s comment has since been shared to social media outlets, including Reddit and X. It prompted the university's Electrical Engineering and Computer Science department chairs to meet with the professor.