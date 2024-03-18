Two women killed in Indian Lake, Ohio tornadoes identified

The Logan County Sheriff's office identified two women who died Thursday after tornadoes struck Indian Lake.

Darla Williams, 70, and Marilyn Snapp, 81, died from injuries suffered in the storms that struck several parts of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. A third person also died but has not yet been identified.

At least eight tornadoes struck Central Ohio Thursday night. The most devastating was an EF3 tornado that struck Indian Lake, a community about 70 miles northwest of Columbus in Logan County.

Three people died from that tornado at a mobile home park, and officials said 20 more were injured. The incident was designated a “mass casualty” event. On Sunday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in eleven counties due to the tornadoes. The proclamation requires state agencies to lend services and supplies to help the counties.

DeWine also activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the cleanup of public property.

Both Williams and Snapp are listed as residents of the Geiger Mobile Home Park in Lakeview, one of the areas hardest hit by the storms.

The reports from the Logan County Sheriff's office confirmed Williams and Snapp's family members were notified of their deaths.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two killed in Indian Lake, Ohio tornadoes identified