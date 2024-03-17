Indian Lake tornados expose vulnerability of one type of affordable housing: mobile homes

Morning light reveals damage from tornadoes that ripped through the Indian Lake area of Logan County, Ohio late Thursday, March 14, 2024. This photo taken Friday, March 15, 2024 about 8 AM.

A tornado that touched down near Indian Lake in Logan County on Thursday night tore through communities where many people live in mobile homes, which are especially vulnerable to storm damage.

Mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, are at high risk of being rolled or thrown in hurricanes and tornados if they are not properly anchored, experts say.

Nationwide, about 53% of all people killed at home by a tornado between 1996 and 2023 were killed in mobile or manufactured homes, according to an AP analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

Mobile homes are damaged from tornadoes that ripped through the Indian Lake area of Logan County, Ohio late Thursday, March 14, 2024.

"This is a common theme that we see in tornado deaths, is if you're inside of a mobile home that gets lofted, there's no wall to protect you, you are subject to debris, and you're subject to, potentially, the house coming down on top of you as it flies through the air," said Stephen Strader, a tornado expert at Villanova University.

Less than 4% of Ohio homes are manufactured housing, according to the Census Bureau, and in urban areas, that number is even lower.

But in rural areas, mobile homes are an essential form of affordable housing. In Logan County, where some of Thursday's tornados hit, more than 10% of housing units are mobile homes.

Properly anchoring a mobile home can be an extra expense for homeowners who are often short on cash, according to Strader.

"Most people don't want to live in a manufactured home — they're living there because they're already probably financially strapped for the most part," he said.

Ohio law requires mobile homes to be anchored

Strader said that manufactured homes need to be built to certain quality standards and properly anchored for better safety during a tornado — but all too often, this is not the case.

Ohio law requires mobile homes to be secured against the wind by anchoring them to the ground, but Strader said that nationwide, such laws are often too lax or improperly enforced.

It is not yet clear whether the mobile homes affected by Thursday's tornados were properly anchored.

"Some people will get straps and have their (mobile) homes tied down. But those straps are made of steel, and (if) they had the home put there 20 years ago ... (straps) rust and break. ... And unfortunately, the oversight on this is not great," he said.

Jonathan Gaddy, a former Alabama emergency official who now teaches at Idaho State University, said that manufactured homes are "necessary components of affordable housing."

"(But) it's important for individuals who are living in that kind of housing stock to know and understand whether the structure is securely anchored," he said.

Damage from tornadoes that ripped through a mobile home park in the Indian Lake area of Logan County, Ohio late Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Safe rooms and other options are essential, say experts

Strader and Gaddy both said that mobile home residents need alternative sheltering options in case of severe weather.

"That could be a friend's permanent house, it could be a designated purpose-built shelter, it could be a county-designated shelter, like a school, where they can flee the home," Strader said.

As the number of tornados in Ohio have increased in recent years, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency has funded the construction of four "community safe rooms" around the state — including at Delaware State Park, at Gasper Township in Preble County, in Lucas County and in Licking County. An additional community safe room is under construction in Walnut Township in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio EMA.

Strader said it's essential for authorities — usually at the county level — to communicate to the public about where they can find shelter.

"There is no really good hub that is nationwide, or even statewide, that tells you where shelters are. ... People that need these shelters, they're already in chaos because a tornado (is) coming. ... You don't want them to have to think — you want them just to be able to act," he said.

The recent tornados were "a very tragic event," Gaddy said. "Recovery takes a really long time. And it's important for individuals, as they're working through the recovery process, to look at building codes and zoning ordinances around how mobile homes and manufactured homes are anchored, as well as providing education and options for individuals to be able to get information about severe weather."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Indian Lake tornados expose vulnerability of mobile homes