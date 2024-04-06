Two teens charged with murder, burglary in connection to west Charlotte homicide: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two teens have been charged in connection to the murder of 36-year-old Cordarrell Houston in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Saturday, CMPD officials found and arrested 19-year-old Maiseo Caldwell and 18-year-old Quavon Strother. They were both taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with:

First-degree burglary

Conpsiracy to commit first-degree burglary

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

First-degree murder

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, officers responded to the scene at 2300 Toddville Road. Houston was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police say Houston’s next of kin has been notified of the arrests.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to talk to a Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS.

