Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in Georgia. Here are the winning numbers

After more than three months without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot finally has a winner for the fifth largest jackpot in the lottery's history.

Tuesday's drawing resulted in a win of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million cash option) for one ticket sold at a New Jersey liquor store in Neptune, a township on the coast that's about 60 miles south of New York. Meanwhile, Georgia had two tickets worth $1 million and six worth $10,000.

According to WSB-TV, the $1 million tickets were sold at:

RaceTrac #0328, 2337 Canton Road in Marietta

Newnan Food Mart, 67 Market Square Road in Newnan

The full list of winners is available on galottery.com. Here's a closer look at the most recent winning numbers, how the Mega Millions lottery works, and what players should do if they win:

Mega Millions winning numbers for March 26, 2024

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Mega Ball was 4.

Where can lottery winners redeem their tickets in Georgia?

Prizes of $600 or less can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retailer, Georgia Lottery office or by mail. For security reasons, many retailers do not keep large amounts of cash available, so they may pay you with cash, a money order, or a combination of cash and money order.

Prizes over $600 must be claimed atGeorgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment. Prizes up to $25,000 can also be claimed at the GLC Kiosks located at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and are generally paid the same day.

Mega Millions players select five numbers from 1 to 70 for the standard white balls, then select one number from 1 to 25 for the yellow "Mega Ball." They can choose their own lucky numbers on a play slip or use the Quik Pik option to let a computer pick numbers for you.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $10,000.

4 white balls = $500.

3 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $200.

3 white balls = $10.

2 white balls + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $10.

1 white ball + 1 yellow Mega Ball = $4.

1 yellow Mega Ball = $2.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased up to five times through the Megaplier for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less. All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize.

The Mega Millions costs $2 per play.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia lottery: Winning numbers, $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold