Niche releases national 'Best Places to Live' list. Here are the top spots in Georgia

Whether you're looking to move or seeing how your city stacks up, Niche's 2024 Best Places to Live in America ranking may give you some insights.

The online ranking and review platform on Tuesday released its Best Places to Live in America, which was calculated by researching several factors including affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools and walkability. This was collected through sources like the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Census, and millions of resident reviews.

The list is a compilation of cities, towns, neighborhoods and suburbs representing more than 18,000 places to live. The best areas in Georgia were largely in and around the Atlanta area, with these communities in the top 5 in Georgia and the top 100 in the U.S.:

Johns Creek: No. 1 in Georgia and No. 13 in the U.S.

Alpharetta: No. 2 in Georgia and No. 25 in the U.S.

Atlantic Station in Atlanta: No. 3 in Georgia and No. 27 in the U.S.

Midtown in Atlanta: No. 4 in Georgia and No. 57 in the U.S.

To see the full list of best places to live in Georgia, go to https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/search/best-places-to-live/s/georgia/ . You can also search different categories and filters within the best places ranking.

The top five places to live in the nation were:

Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia Carmel, Indiana Chesterbrook in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Uptown in Tampa, Florida Cinco Ranch in Houston, Texas

Some of the other major Georgia cities didn't perform as well as Atlanta but were successful in other Niche studies.

Augusta was No. 100 on the national list, No. 226 in Georgia. Columbus didn't make it in the top 100 in either list, but both were in the top 100 among America's cities with the lowest cost of living. Savannah ranked in the top 100 cities to retire and Athens ranked among the top 100 healthiest cities.

