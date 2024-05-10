Two Iowa officers who died in the line of duty honored at Des Moines ceremony

The storm clouds parted Friday just ahead of a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol grounds honoring two Iowa law enforcement officers who died in service to the public.

The sun shone down on the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial as dignitaries praised two officers Kevin M. Cram and Phoukham Tran, who now have their names etched in marble for the rest of time.

"It is a time to put aside that which may divide us and focus on what unites us. It is a time to reflect upon the 198 names inscribed upon on these walls," Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said in his opening remark. "It is the time to honor all of those who selflessly gave their lives protecting yours."

The families of the two officers were joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa State Patrol Chaplain Tony Liston, along with hundreds of members of law enforcement including the Iowa State Patrol Honor Guard, the Des Moines Police Department, members of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and more.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder to show the world that we remember the commitment of those who have given their all to serve the people of Iowa," Iowa State Patrol chaplain Tony Liston said.

"As we come together today to show support for the families, and to express to them publicly that we to remember, we come to display unity as a people and to demonstrate to wrongdoers that good will be defended and protected at all costs."

Who was Officer Kevin M. Cram?

Kevin M. Cram from the Algona Police Department was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2023, while attempting to arrest a suspect on an outstanding warrant.

"On that fateful day, Officer Cram was serving a routine arrest warrant when the suspect brandished a concealed weapon without warning fired upon him," Bayens said. "Officer Cram's fellow officers and first responders rushed to his aid, but injuries were too severe, and he later succumbed to his wounds."

"He was a loving husband to his wife, his wife, Laura, and a devoted father to his three children. He was a brother. He was a son, a dear friend to all who knew him and an invaluable member of the Algona community," Bayens said.

Cram served for 10 years in law enforcement.

"His commitment to those ideals he swore to uphold and protect was unwavering," Bayens said.

Who was Phoukham Tran?

Phoukham Tran of the Des Moines Police Department was forced to retire after being hit by a truck while directing traffic at the Iowa State Fair in 2011. He died on Nov. 2, 2023, from complications from his recovery over a decade later.

"He was violently struck by a drunk driver," Bayens said. "The critical injuries he suffered to his head and internal organs forever changed his life. Over the next 10 plus years, Officer Tran fought to regain his former life relearning even the simplest of everyday tasks."

Tran's wife, Chalouaiphone, was joined by their sons, his siblings, their grandchildren and nieces and nephews at the ceremony.

"He leaves behind a legacy of courage and resilience that will forever be remembered," Bayens said.

Tran joined the Des Moines Police Department in 1982 and spent 18 years as a cadet before becoming a full-time officer in 2000. He worked with the city's Southeast Asian community and served as a translator for his colleagues.

"As we gather to honor their ultimate sacrifice," Gov. Reynolds said at the ceremony. "May we all remember to remain grateful for the work that they gave their lives performing. Today, we pause to honor the strength of character and sense of duty that drives our law enforcement officers through every shift."

"Thanks to their heroism, we have the luxury of not wondering who will protect us and have the confidence to go about our daily lives without fear," Reynolds said. "On behalf of all Iowans, I want to express our deepest gratitude and unrelenting support."

Kyle Werner is a reporter with the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kevin M. Cram, Phoukham Tran honored at Iowa Peace Officer Memorial