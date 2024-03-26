Two candidates vie for Waukesha County Board supervisor seat centered in Oconomowoc

In the race for two seats on the Waukesha County Board, it's not all about Oconomowoc, though it might seem like it in District 1.

Of the county's 25 supervisory districts, there are only three contested races in the April 2 local elections. Two-thirds of them are in the Oconomowoc area. In District 1, consisting mainly of the city of Oconomowoc, Burdus H. Galbraith II and Steve Styza are vying for the seat to be vacated by Tyler Foti, who did not file for reelection.

Among the issues they discussed in response to questions is the budgeting challenge the county is facing for its next fiscal year after relying partly on American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a pandemic-related mechanism that helped local governments deal with the upheaval caused by COVID-19. ARPA funds were included in budgets through 2024, but no such funding will carry over in 2025.

Here's more about the candidates, in alphabetical order:

Burdus Galbraith II (District 1)

Age: 60 (born 1964)

Occupation: Retired, United States Navy

Political experience: Commissioner on the Board of Review and the Board of Zoning Appeals for city of Oconomowoc

Endorsements and paid support: Self-Funded

Contact information: Email: burd.galbraith@att.net; Facebook: www.facebook.com/burdman64

Galbraith says his military background makes him service-oriented toward community

In addition to having been born and raised in Oconomowoc, Galbraith said his military career is a factor in why he decided to seek the Waukesha County supervisor's seat.

"After retiring from the military and moving back to the area, I feel a strong dedication to giving back to the community that was there for me during my upbringing," he said. "My military background has instilled in me a sense of service, which I feel I channel into my role on the Board of Review and the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Oconomowoc since 2022."

Serving as the county board's supervisor for District 1 will allow him "to further contribute to the well-being of the community" on a broader scale, Galbraith added.

ARPA funds were, and should be, invested wisely, Galbraith says

Galbraith saw no problems with the way the county used ARPA funds, saying that the county balanced fiscal needs with what residents wanted.

"By aligning the spending with the desires of residents for a safe, economically vibrant community with a high quality of life and low taxes, they are ensuring that the investments meet the needs of the community," he said. Developing criteria to prioritize projects and programs based on their ability to create long-lasting benefits beyond the initial investment is a wise decision. This ensures that the funds are used effectively and efficiently, maximizing the impact on the community."

Galbraith praised county officials for using the funds in a 3½-year period, completing whatever projects were included during that timeframe. Likewise, allocating about $20 million for various programs needed for a few more years was wise, showing "a commitment to addressing both short-term and long-term needs of the community," he added.

"Emphasizing the core values of Waukesha County, such as providing a safe community, maintaining a high quality of life, and keeping taxes low, is essential for guiding the allocation of funds and ensuring that they are used in a manner that reflects the priorities of the residents," Galbraith said.

Galbraith prioritizes growth management, including Oconomowoc concerns

The county, a growth-oriented region for decades, continues to attract people, developers and businesses. From his perspective, Galbraith sees the issue as one of careful planning and public input to get the right mix to satisfy stakeholders.

"Growth and expansion throughout the county will always be a concern for many of the residents in the area," he said. "Balancing the need for expansion while preserving the unique character of Oconomowoc is crucial for keeping its appeal to residents and visitors alike. I intend to engage with constituents to gather input and involve them in the decision-making process about developments like the Pabst Farms area demonstrating a commitment to transparency and community involvement."

Steve Styza

Age: 31 (born 1993)

Occupation: Commercial real estate broker

Political experience: None

Endorsements and paid support: Endorsed by Oconomowoc aldermen Matt Rosek, Chris Douglas and Kevin Ellis; Matt Moroney, State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, and College Republicans. Support from WisRed.

Contact information: Website: https://styzaforwaukeshacounty.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/styzaforwaukeshacounty/Email: Styzaforwaukeshacounty@gmail.com

Styza expresses interest in serving community, even politically

Tyler Foti's decision not to seek reelection to the county board opened the door to new candidates. Styza said he saw it as an opportunity to step through it in the place where he grew up.

"I’m committed to giving back to the community that raised me," he said. "My family has a history of service to our county and country. I’ve always been interested in politics when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at the idea of serving my community."

Styza said his real estate skills will transfer well to a county board supervisory seat, with a goal to "leave the county in a better place than I found it for my future children."

ARPA funds were well-used, but county needs to monitor spending regardless, Styza says

Given the purpose of ARPA funds, as a revenue-replacement source for the cash flow lost during COVID-19, Styza said the county got it right by using it for premium pay given to essential employees and for infrastructure.

"Waukesha County leads the way forward in efficient government and has already made plans for these funds to fall off in the coming years," he said. "Regular county revenue will replace ARPA funds, so I don’t see this being a struggle” in the 2025 budget.

But the county still needs to watch its dollars, Styza said. For instance, he added, not all programs deserve perpetual funding.

"It’s very easy to start funding something, but it is very difficult to stop funding things that no longer serve the taxpayer. I think that is where the real struggle lies," he said.

Styza says he sees what people want: housing, safety and economic strength

Several issues stand out, but for Styza one of the more pronounced is on the minds of Oconomowoc residents as well as others in the county: housing availability.

"From the most recently available data (2021), Waukesha County has a 0.2% vacancy rate for the owner-occupied market — 5% is healthy," he noted. "Renters face a 3.3% vacancy rate and higher rental rates, with most new developments having a waiting list. Our median rent is the second highest in the state behind Dane County. I don’t see an end in sight."

But people also are struggling with higher costs, Styza said. While he applauds the county's efforts at making its government operations efficient, other branches of government engage in "wasteful" spending, so, from his perspective, the county must continue being frugal to aid taxpayers.

"I intend to keep that trend moving forward into the future," he said.

Through funding initiatives, he sees a chance to play a more direct role in the other chief concern: public safety. It has been seven years since the city of Oconomowoc joined with the Waukesha County Communications Center to dispatch local emergency crews.

"While in the end, this is the right move, we need to ensure that the WCC is properly staffed and running efficiently," Styza said. "The city of Oconomowoc needs to get the services that it deserves and pays for. It’s my duty to ensure that we remain safe above all else."

