Men in court over €2.1m cannabis seizure

Two men have appeared in court on drugs charges after herbal cannabis worth an estimated €2.1m (£1.98) was seized in Dublin on Friday.

The accused are Jaime Stalker from Liverpool Road in Liverpool and Niall Maher from Cherry Orchard Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin.

The pair, who are both in their 30s, were brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday.

The charges relate to a package which arrived into Dublin Airport from Toronto in Canada.

A detective garda (Irish police officer) told the court the arrests followed a joint operation involving gardaí and Ireland's Revenue and Customs service.

The package was brought to an industrial estate in Dublin 10 where it was collected.

At that point, the two men were arrested.

The package was later found to contain 105kgs (16st) of cannabis.

Mr Stalker did not apply for bail and he was remanded into custody until 30 May.

Mr Maher was refused bail following an objection from gardaí and he was also remanded into custody until 30 May.