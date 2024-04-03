A turning tide on RI gun offenses? Neronha still sees serious problems.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha described Rhode Island as "inundated with guns" last spring when he briefed state lawmakers on Rhode Island's efforts to enforce gun laws in 2022.

A year later, Neronha's annual briefing on gun crimes in 2023 is an argument that the streets remain flooded.

The number of new cases declined from 547 cases in 2022 to 444 in 2023.

And to some observers, that might indicate a shifting of the tide.

"I'm not ready to say that because of some of the other concerning data," Neronha said Tuesday afternoon.

Ghost guns remain a concern for Rhode Island's attorney general

The figures that concern Neronha include the increased number of people charged with illegally carrying ghost guns and outlawed magazines.

Neronha has focused on the number of cases involving illegal magazines of the highest capacity – those that can carry 30 or more rounds. The caseload rose from 30 to 55 last year, Neronha said.

"That just means there's more bullets in the air," he said.

Generally, he said, too many people are firing guns too often.

And police officers must carry high-powered rifles due to the threat of assault rifles, he said.

"I don't think we are in a better place when police officers are outgunned," Neronha said.

Neronha's office delivered the report to the legislature on Monday.

The report's cover letter, to House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, says that "gun violence continues to threaten our communities."

The state dealt with 833 gun cases last year, disposing of 513 cases through trial, plea or dismissal and charging another 320 cases that were still pending at the year end, according to the report. In 2022, the state had dealt with 799 gun cases.

More stats from the report:

Going into 2023, a new Rhode Island law had reduced the maximum number of bullets allowed in a magazine from 16 rounds to 11 rounds.

The state saw 293 violations of the limit, which was up from 231 violations in 2022.

Fifty-five of those violations involved magazines capable of carrying more than 30 rounds.

The state dealt with 99 cases involving ghost guns in 2023 – up from 66 in 2022.

Cautiously looking forward to next year

Neronha said the reduction in total cases last year "probably means" that law enforcement is having a "positive effect" on curbing gun offenses.

"I want to see another year's worth of data," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI attorney general: State still flooded with illegal guns