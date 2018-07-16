Trending: Trump and Putin at the #TreasonSummit

At the conclusion of President Trump’s extraordinary joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, critical reaction flooded in from members of the media, political analysts and government officials, but none resonated more than that of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

“You have been watching one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader that I’ve ever seen,” Cooper said in reaction to Trump’s repeated deflections on the question of whether Putin’s government had meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

On Friday, Trump’s Department of Justice announced the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for their roles in hacking the Democratic National Committee’s computer server and passing damaging information to WikiLeaks so as to aid Trump’s campaign against Hillary Clinton.

In Helsinki, Trump insisted that he held “both countries responsible” for the poor relations between the countries, notwithstanding the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies that the Kremlin interfered with the 2016 elections and has continued its attempts to subvert American democracy. Russia continues to be under sanctions by the U.S. and the European Union over its invasion and annexation of Crimea.

The lengths that Trump went to in defending Putin seemed to surprise just about everyone who watched the performance, including commentators on the president’s favorite network, Fox News.

“That was quite something,” Fox News host Bret Baier proclaimed at the conclusion of Monday’s press conference. “Almost surreal at points. … The way that [Trump] dealt with it, defending himself — really not going after President Putin — was pretty interesting to watch.”

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney: “It was not a very forceful presentation from President Trump with Putin standing right next to him.” Fox’s Neil Cavuto: “I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt to maybe jet lag and time differences, but holy moly.” pic.twitter.com/UIQWme3BIk — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 16, 2018

The gravity of what had transpired in Helsinki was also not lost on ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who framed the news conference as a watershed moment.

.@GStephanopoulos on Trump-Putin presser: “All of you who were watching today will be able to tell your friends, family, your children, your grandchildren you were watching a moment of history. It may not be for the right reasons.” https://t.co/pnM34fHNdQ pic.twitter.com/EXTnpTozcI — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2018

Even Drudge Report could not help but conclude that Putin had gotten what he wanted from the meeting with Trump.

Drudge Right Now: “Putin Dominates In Hel” pic.twitter.com/NB7Ug1bz6m — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 16, 2018

Perhaps more important than the media verdict on the news conference was what members of Congress made of it, starting with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world,” Ryan said in a statement. “That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence. The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals.”