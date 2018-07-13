Trump whiplash: From Supreme Court euphoria to foreign turbulence

A work week that began with a triumphant unveiling of President Trump’s latest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court ended with the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers, a move that undercut the president’s claim that Robert Mueller’s investigation amounted to a “witch hunt.”

In between those major news developments, the week proved especially turbulent, even by Trump-era standards, as the president headed to Europe. Here’s a recap:

July 9

Trump’s demeanor Monday in the East Room of the White House was of a man taking a victory lap. He kicked off his announcement that he was nominating federal appellate court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as Justice Anthony Kennedy’s replacement by touting the gravity of the decision.

“I’ve often heard that, other than matters of war and peace, this is the most important decision a president will make,” Trump said. “The Supreme Court is entrusted with the safeguarding of the crown jewel of our republic, the Constitution of the United States.”

Donald Trump introduces his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the White House. (Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters) More

Trump, who routinely reminds conservative audiences of his pick of Neil Gorsuch to the high court, knows that stacking the court with right-leaning justices is what most matters to many of his supporters. The White House said Monday that the president expects Kavanaugh to be quickly confirmed, and given the makeup of the Senate, there’s little reason to doubt that assertion.

July 10

Still riding high on the Supreme Court announcement, Trump turned his attention to his European trip. The first order of business was a stop in Brussels for a meeting with NATO allies, who Trump put on notice with a Tuesday tweet barrage that centered on his belief that NATO’s payment structure is unfair to the United States.

Getting ready to leave for Europe. First meeting – NATO. The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them. Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer. On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS. Very Unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

Many countries in NATO, which we are expected to defend, are not only short of their current commitment of 2% (which is low), but are also delinquent for many years in payments that have not been made. Will they reimburse the U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

The European Union makes it impossible for our farmers and workers and companies to do business in Europe (U.S. has a $151 Billion trade deficit), and then they want us to happily defend them through NATO, and nicely pay for it. Just doesn’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

July 11

Upon his arrival in Brussels, Trump continued his attacks on NATO, much to the dismay of U.S. allies, especially Germany.

“Germany, as far as I’m concerned, is captive to Russia because it’s getting so much of its energy from Russia,” Trump told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an exchange captured live. “We have to talk about the billions and billions of dollars that’s being paid to the country we’re supposed to be protecting you against,” Trump added.