Trump promises to release recording that proves he was victim of 'fake news,' but White House won't provide the tape

WASHINGTON — President Trump stood alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May in a press conference Friday and disputed reports that he had criticized her just hours earlier in an interview with an English newspaper. Trump dismissed the article that was published Thursday night by the Sun as “fake news” and suggested the White House had a recording that would prove he said “tremendous things” about May in the interview.

“I said tremendous things, and fortunately we tend to record stories now so we have it for your enjoyment if you’d like it,” Trump said. “We record when we deal with reporters. It’s called fake news, and we solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument.”

Though Trump declared that his press shop would release the tape, the White House did not respond to multiple requests from Yahoo News asking for the recording.

The Sun interview contained a series of quotes attributed to Trump that criticized May’s handling of the Brexit referendum. According to the paper, Trump said he gave May advice about how the United Kingdom should exit the European Union, but she went “the opposite way” of his counsel. Trump described the results of this as “very unfortunate” and hinted that May’s plan for Brexit would “kill” hopes of a trade deal with the United States.

President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference on Friday. (Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

“If they do that, I would say that that would probably end a major trade relationship with the United States,” Trump is quoted as saying in the interview.

After Trump first said the White House had a tape of the interview that could be provided to reporters, Yahoo News emailed his press shop to ask for the recording. The White House did not provide the tape and instead sent a statement from press secretary Sarah Sanders saying that Trump deeply appreciates May. The statement cited some of Trump’s more positive comments that were included in the Sun’s interview.

“The President likes and respects Prime Minister May very much. As he said in his interview with The Sun she ‘is a very good person’ and he ‘never said anything bad about her,’” the statement said, adding, “He thought she was great on NATO today and is a really terrific person. He is thankful for the wonderful welcome from the Prime Minister here in the U.K.”

Trump’s comments as reported by the Sun sent shock waves throughout the United Kingdom. May is currently dealing with dissension in her own party about her plan for leaving the European Union. In particular, Trump’s threat that May’s handling of Brexit could dash hopes of a trade agreement with the United States was a bombshell, since Trump’s promise of a major deal was seen as a key benefit of the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU.

The Sun interview dominated the two leaders’ press conference on Friday, with multiple reporters questioning whether they have a positive relationship in light of Trump’s remarks. In response to the questions, Trump struck a far different tune than in the Sun interview.

The Sun's July 13 cover; Screengrab of thesun.co.uk

During the press conference, Trump insisted his relationship with May is “the highest level of special.” Trump also said that “whatever” May decides to do with Brexit is “OK with us” as long as the two countries remain able to “trade together.”

The president repeatedly said his comments in the Sun were taken out of context.