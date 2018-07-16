    Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

    Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

    Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offers a ball of the 2018 football World Cup to US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images)

    The outcome of the first summit between the unpredictable first-term American president and Russia’s steely-eyed longtime leader is anybody’s guess. What Trump wants from Russia has long been one of the great mysteries of his presidency.

    The president will go into the summit followed by whispers about his ties to Moscow, questions that have grown only more urgent since the Justice Department last week indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of interfering in the 2016 election in an effort to help Trump. (AP)

