Trump, vowing gang crackdown, urges cops ‘don’t be too nice’

President Trump gave an impassioned speech in suburban New York about the violent MS-13 street gang in an effort to drum up support for his strict immigration and tough-on-crime policies.

The White House chose Suffolk County, Long Island — a traditionally peaceful county where there have been at least 17 killings attributed to the gang since January 2016 — to deliver his message about the threat of the international gang that was formed by Salvadoran immigrants in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Over the decades, MS-13 (also known as Mara Salvatrucha) built a criminal network with footholds in major metropolitan areas across the United States. The gang also has a strong presence in Mexico and strong ties to Central America, as it’s mostly comprised of Salvadoran, Honduran and Guatemalan nationals or first-generation Americans.

In a speech to police officers, Trump repeatedly expressed his almost worshipful respect for law enforcement and vowed to destroy the “vile criminal cartel MS-13.”

He urged the cops, “don’t be too nice” to suspects when they are “thrown into the back of a paddy wagon.” In 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Baltimore man under arrest for alleged possession of a switchblade knife, died of injuries he sustained being transported by police in the back of a van.

President Trump speaks to law enforcement officials about the street gang MS-13, July 28, 2017, in Brentwood, N.Y.

“MS-13 is particularly violent. They don’t like shooting people because it’s too quick. It’s too fast,” Trump said at Suffolk County Community College in Selden, N.Y., roughly 60 miles east of Manhattan. “I was reading, one of these animals was caught and explaining they like to knife them and cut them and let them die slowly because that way it’s more painful and they enjoy watching that much more. These are animals.”

Still reeling from its failure to get through the Health Care Freedom Act through the Senate, the Trump administration is launching a renewed pitch to Congress for stronger borders to keep violent gang members out of the country.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who flew to El Salvador Thursday to talk with officials there about gang violence, said there are more than 40,000 members of MS-13 worldwide, including 10,000 in the U.S.

According to the FBI, MS-13 is active in at least 42 states and the District of Columbia. They often recruit middle school and high school students and are most powerful in the West and Northeast. Most of their criminal activity is of an extremely violent nature, including murder, rape, robbery, home invasions, kidnapping and hijacking. They are also involved in drug distribution and prostitution.

“For many years, they exploited America’s weak border and lax immigration enforcement to bring drugs and violence to cities and towns all across America,” he said. “They’re there right now because of weak political leadership, weak leadership, weak policing and in many cases because the police weren’t allowed to do their job.”

The funeral of Justin Llivicura, a Long Island teen who was killed in what many believe to be an attack by members of MS-13.

Trump said that no one has suffered more at the hands of MS-13 than the people of Long Island, referencing the 17 murders in Suffolk County in the last 18 months.

“They have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful, quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields. They’re animals,” he said. “We cannot tolerate as a society the spilling of innocent, young, wonderful, vibrant people — sons and daughters, even husbands and wives.”